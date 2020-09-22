FOOTBALL

ASU-Coastal Carolina to be aired on ESPN2

Arkansas State University's Sun Belt Conference opener at Coastal Carolina will be televised on ESPN2 with an 11:00 a.m. Central kickoff on Oct. 3.

The road contest is scheduled to be the fourth-consecutive nationally televised game for the Red Wolves this season. ASU has three additional broadcasts already scheduled for ESPN networks: vs. Georgia State (ESPN), at Appalachian State (ESPN) and at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPNU).

ASU is scheduled to host Tulsa on Saturday. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR tied for first in Tennessee

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is tied for first after two rounds of the Scenic City Collegiate in Ooltewah, Tenn.

The Trojans shot a 293 in the second round and have a 36-hole score of 591, keeping them even with Alabama-Birmingham.

Individually, Logan Pate of UALR is tied for third with a 145 (78-67). Anton Albers is tied for eighth with a 148 (74-74). Magnus Lomholt is tied for 14th with a 150 (75-75) and Nicolas Horder is tied for 18th with a 151 (74-77).

The University of Central Arkansas is in eighth place with a 611. The Bears shot a 300 in the second round. Josh Turnock is tied for 18th with a 151 (78-73) and Nate Jolly is tied for 20th with a 152.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services