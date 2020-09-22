Transit says bus passenger exposed workers to virus, causing shutdown

(By Eplunus Colvin) The Pine Bluff Transit suspended operations for one day last week after a rider exposed the staff to covid-19.

Pine Bluff Transit said it had to shut down service last Tuesday after a positive covid-19 passenger knowingly exposed the virus to others on the bus.

According to Cassandra Shaw, the director of Pine Bluff Transit, she found out Sept. 14 that her employees were exposed to a rider that was positive.

"I've had to have one employee self-quarantine due to exposure with a rider who was positive, and I had six employees tested recently because we had one rider continue to ride and she knew that she was positive," said Shaw during the Public Health and Welfare Meeting on Monday.

To prevent further exposure, Shaw shut down services, and contact tracing was implemented so those employees could get tested. Four employees received their results back the same day, while the other two are still waiting for their results while in self-quarantine.

Shaw said the actions of the rider put the entire staff at risk. In March regular bus service provided by Pine Bluff Transit was discontinued due to covid-19. The buses that provided transportation for the disabled still remained in operation.

In a previous interview in March, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said a lot of the drivers did not want to get out.

"You can see on the news there have been transit employees who have lost their lives because they continue to serve during this trying time," said Shaw, who added that three of their frequent bus riders have died due to covid-19.

Shaw asked the committee members, consisting of council members Ivan Whitfield and Joni Alexander, to consider hazard payment for all of her employees.

By doing so, Shaw said, it would show the employees that they are appreciated for the work that they do during this pandemic. Shaw said prescreening is done on their passengers but they still take a chance if the rider doesn't tell them.

"We know that there are several risks for what they undertake each day," said Shaw. "They are actually in a vehicle each day with someone. We don't know what's going on with them. Like this one rider, we don't know unless they tell us. It's a precarious occupation."

Ridership is down due to the 50% capacity on the buses. Masks are required. Shaw said though they have seats marked off for social distancing, maintaining a 6-foot distance on a bus is sometimes difficult. The buses are also disinfected with mist machines each night.

"I'm asking the committee to support a one-time hazard payment," said Shaw. "We are at risk daily. We come in close contact with the general public in every aspect of trans operation, and it has been like this since this epidemic has begun."

Whitfield agreed that hazard pay should be paid to the employees but questioned where that money would come from.

"As much as we would love to do it, I don't think the city budget can absorb it at this point," said Whitfield.

In doing her research, Shaw said the payment can be rendered through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which establishes the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide ready funding to address unforeseen financial needs and risks created by the covid-19 public health emergency. Shaw said the available funding wouldn't cost the city.

Whitfield said he didn't see a problem with her request using the CARES act.

Shaw said she is also in need of a diesel technician. The previous technician moved to Texas. With part-time techs on staff, Shaw said they keep things moving along but losing her full-time tech, she has also lost that skilled position.

Two new buses are also expected to join the Pine Bluff Transit fleet in four months.