Trump vows nominee for court by weekend

Flowers outside of the Supreme Court on Monday honor the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (The New York Times/Michael A. McCoy)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he expects to announce his U.S. Supreme Court pick by week's end, after memorial services but before the burial of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court's liberal icon.

The president appeared to secure enough support to fill the seat, although Senate Republicans remained publicly undecided if they would try to force through his nominee before the election or wait until after voters have decided whether to grant him a second term.

Trump met Monday with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House as the conservative jurist emerged as his front-runner to replace Ginsburg, the start of a monumental Senate confirmation fight over objections from Democrats that it's too close to the November election. Barrett is a favorite of anti-abortion conservatives.

The president told reporters he was still going to be interviewing other candidates and might meet with Judge Barbara Lagoa when he travels to Florida this week.

Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, are protesting the Republicans' rush to replace Ginsburg, saying voters should speak first and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.

Trump dismissed those arguments, telling "Fox & Friends," "I think that would be good for the Republican Party, and I think it would be good for everybody to get it over with."

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., concurred, releasing this statement Monday:

"There is no room to dispute the constitutional authority President Trump has to nominate an individual to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Likewise, the Senate can also choose to exercise its role in confirming a nominee to the nation's highest court.

"Historically, in a presidential election year, when a U.S. President and the Senate majority represent the same political party, a new justice has been nominated and confirmed. I have confidence that my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee will give the president's nominee a thorough hearing so the full Senate can have a fair and thoughtful debate and vote on the merits of President Trump's nominee," Boozman said.

The mounting clash over the vacant seat -- when to fill it and with whom -- injects new turbulence into the presidential campaign with the nation reeling from the coronavirus. Up until now, the race has been largely a referendum on how Trump has managed or mismanaged the pandemic.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk1FHmVOoL8]

Democrats point to hypocrisy in Republicans trying to rush through a pick so close to the election after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., led the GOP in refusing to vote on a nominee of President Barack Obama's in February 2016, long before that year's election. Biden is appealing to GOP senators to "uphold your constitutional duty, your conscience" and wait until after the election.

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for 27 years, appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.

She will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol this week, the first woman ever accorded that honor. First, her casket is to be on view midweek on the steps of the high court. She is to be buried next week in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

TOP CONTENDERS

Conversations in the White House and McConnell's office have been increasingly focused on Barrett and Lagoa, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

An appellate court judge, Barrett was a strong contender for the seat that eventually went to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. At the time, Trump told confidants he was "saving" Barrett for Ginsburg's seat.

Lagoa has been pushed by some aides who tout her political advantages of being Hispanic and hailing from the key political battleground state of Florida. But those familiar with the process said interest inside the White House seemed to be waning for Lagoa amid concerns by some that she did not have a proven record as a conservative jurist.

Trump has said he would choose a woman, and he admitted that politics may play a role. He gave a nod to another election battleground state, Michigan, and White House officials confirmed he was referring to Joan Larsen, a federal appeals court judge there.

The president also indicated that Allison Jones Rushing, a 38-year-old appellate judge from North Carolina, is on his short list. His team is also actively considering Kate Todd, the White House deputy counsel who has never been a judge but was a clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Trump said he is planning to name his pick by Saturday, ahead of the first presidential election debate. With just over a month before the election, "The Senate has more than sufficient time to process a nomination," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday. "History and precedent make that perfectly clear."

He added, "This Senate will vote on this nomination this year."

No nominee has won confirmation so quickly since Sandra Day O'Connor -- with no opposition from either party -- became the first woman to serve on the court in 1981.

Privately, McConnell was polling advisers and deputies about a complex set of political considerations with control of the Senate and presidency at stake. Some Republicans argued for announcing a nominee right away and beginning hearings but waiting to vote in a lame-duck session after the election.

Both sides are mobilizing for a wrenching confirmation fight punctuated by crucial issues before the court -- health care, abortion access and even the potential outcome of the presidential election. Some protesters showed up early Monday outside the homes of key GOP senators.

NO COMMENTS

As the Senate returned to Washington on Monday, several key GOP senators, including Mitt Romney of Utah, declined to say whether they would agree to a swift vote.

Romney is concerned about preserving the court's reputation among the public, aides said, but he is also a deeply committed conservative reluctant to let an opportunity to shape the court pass by. He said he planned to announce his views after a senators' lunch today.

Four Republicans could halt a quick confirmation, and Trump criticized Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska for opposing a vote before the election. The president warned they would be "very badly hurt" by voters.

But the president was buoyed after Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Cory Gardner of Colorado, two of three remaining Republicans who might have opposed filling the seat, announced that they would support moving ahead. That appeared to guarantee at least 50 Republican votes to move ahead, with Vice President Mike Pence available to break a tie.

Trump went so far as to disparage reports that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president. With no evidence -- just "it sounds to me like" -- he suggested the wish came from political foes including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Schiff said Trump sank to a new low with that comment. He said he had nothing to do with Ginsburg's dying wish but would "fight like hell to make it come true."

A day earlier, Biden appealed to Republicans to join Murkowski and Collins in opposing a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election. He said, "Let the people speak. Cool the flames that have engulfed our country."

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer objected to what he called McConnell's "utterly craven" pursuit of a Supreme Court confirmation under current circumstances, warning it would shatter Senate norms. "It's enough to make your head explode," he said.

"To try and decide this at this late moment is despicable and wrong and against democracy," Schumer told reporters.

Biden and his team are working closely with Democratic leaders in Congress, and he spoke with Schumer.

The sudden vacancy seems certain to electrify both parties: Democrats were breaking fundraising records while a packed Trump crowd in North Carolina on Saturday loudly chanted, "Fill that seat." But it remains unclear if the high court bench vacancy will persuade disenchanted Republicans to return to Trump or fire up women or suburban voters to break for Biden.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Jonathan Lemire, Laurie Kellman, Mark Sherman, Kevin Freking, Mike Balsamo, Bill Barrow, Steve Peoples and staff members of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker and Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; and by Frank E. Lockwood of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university, in South Bend, Ind. Barrett, a front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has established herself as a reliable conservative on hot-button legal issues from abortion to gun control. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, before leaving for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then onto Ohio for rallies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Trump is heading to Ohio for stops near Dayton and Toledo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

People gather at the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020, to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the high court's liberal justices, and a champion of gender equality. Her death leaves a vacancy that could be filled with a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Kelli Midgley, center, an English teacher from Baltimore, joins people gathered at the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Ginsburg's death leaves a vacancy that could be filled by a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

People gather at the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)