Forecasters: Heavy rain predicted to be extent of Beta’s impact on Arkansas

Tropical Depression Beta will likely bring heavy rain to Arkansas, but the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said it isn't predicting further severe weather as a result of the system.

Erik Green, meteorologist with the weather service, said major impacts from Beta are not expected in Arkansas beyond some heavy rainfall, especially in the southern part of the state.

The heavy rain will come mostly overnight, between Tuesday and Wednesday, Green said. The storm was lingering over the Texas Gulf Coast Tuesday morning and was expected to head northeast toward Louisiana and Arkansas, he said.