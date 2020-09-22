Woman gets 12-year sentence in fatal beating

A 47-year-old woman accused of fatally injuring a North Little Rock woman with a soup can has accepted a 12-year prison sentence for the September 2019 death.

Sentencing papers filed Friday show Andrea Michelle Barfield of Little Rock pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for the 12-year term from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

The Class A felony carries a maximum 20-year term. The plea deal was negotiated by deputy prosecutor Michelle Kalmer and Public Defender Colleen Barnhill.

Barfield was arrested about three days after 62-year-old Anastacia Brewer was found fatally injured in the alley in the 1600 block of North Vine Street in North Little Rock, lying against her 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. Police had been called to investigate a disturbance.

The mother of three was covered in blood with a head wound, which turned out to be a skull fracture, and her eyes were bruised and swollen shut, court records show. Brewer was awake, but her answers to police questions didn't make sense.

"They took me away and stole my vehicle," she said.

Brewer died the following day despite emergency brain surgery.

Searching the area, investigators found a can of tomato soup nearby, dented and bloody with hair embedded in it. Inside the Tahoe, police saw blood on the driver's and passenger seats and floorboards, on the steering wheel, and on the back seat dashboard, center console and sunroof. The SUV was so cluttered that investigators thought she had been living in it.

Michael Williams, 55, who lived on the street, told police that 53-year-old Leigh Reginald McCall of North Little Rock had knocked on his door and asked for a towel and some ice, which he gave to McCall, according to police reports.

A short time later, Williams said, he heard a car alarm and went outside. He saw a woman on the ground next to the Tahoe with a friend of McCall's, whom he knew as Michelle, standing nearby, according to the reports. Williams said McCall and Michelle walked off before police arrived, the reports said.

In a police interview the day she was arrested, Barfield said she and McCall had been in the SUV with Brewer and that McCall had hit the woman with something but that she had not seen what it was he used.

McCall told police that Barfield had attacked Brewer and that he had left to get a towel and ice for the injured woman, saying that he'd returned to see Barfield beating Brewer with a metal can.

McCall also said that Barfield had gotten blood on her shirt but changed into a fresh shirt at her brother's house.