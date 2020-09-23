As virus spikes, U.K. facing new curbs

A Hezbollah civil defense ambulance blocks a road to the site of an explosion that rocked a Hezbollah stronghold Tuesday in the southern village of Ain Qana, Lebanon. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed Tuesday for a "spirit of togetherness" as he unveiled a series of new restrictions on everyday life to suppress a spike in new coronavirus cases.

Warning that the restrictions, which will come into effect by the start of next week, could last for six months through the winter and into the spring, Johnson said pubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues in England will have to close at 10 p.m.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJeAKk22W5Y]

He also said stiff fines will be imposed on anyone breaking quarantine rules or gathering in groups of more than six. Johnson also changed course and urged people to work from home where possible.

He said the change of tack was necessary in light of a recent uptick in cases and implored people to follow the new rules to avert a further total lockdown, which would lead to the closure of schools and businesses and leave the elderly and vulnerable isolated.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together," he said. "But now is the time for us all to summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through."

In a speech with deliberate echoes of World War II appeals to communal spirit, Johnson said that "never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behavior."

The other nations of the U.K. -- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- also tightened restrictions.

The new curbs came as official figures showed that the U.K. recorded 4,926 new coronavirus cases, the most since early May.

Though more testing is taking place now, the number of daily cases being reported is more than four times the figure of a month ago.

Many scientists see echoes of the path of the outbreak earlier in the year when the virus spread through across the country and led to Europe's deadliest outbreak. The U.K. has seen 41,951 people die within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. There have been more than 400,000 cases reported in the U.K., according to Johns Hopkins University.

While warning that life will not be getting back to normal anytime soon, and it seems certainly not for Christmas, Johnson laid out hope that a vaccine and widespread testing will turn things around.

He told lawmakers earlier in the House of Commons that barring a vaccine or new forms of mass testing, "we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months."

It was only in August that Johnson's government was encouraging people to go and help out pubs and restaurants using a discount scheme. Just weeks ago, Johnson also had encouraged workers to go back into offices to keep city centers from becoming ghost towns, and had expressed hope that society could return to normal by Christmas.

The prime minister told lawmakers that if the new curbs did not slow the outbreak, "we reserve the right to deploy greater firepower, with significantly greater restrictions."

Some scientists think that it's inevitable that further restrictions will have be imposed for England.

Dr. David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, said the government has acknowledged that the majority of transmission is happening socially, but said it should have done more on limiting social gatherings. At present, six people from six different households can meet.

"Closing down restaurants and pubs earlier will do little to stave the spread for as long as multiple different households can interchangeably meet up," he said.

Scotland is going further than the restrictions that Johnson announced for England. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that with a few exceptions people would be barred from visiting others' homes and car-sharing would be discouraged.

Sturgeon said the measures would be reviewed every three weeks but "may be needed for longer than that." She said she hoped it would be less than six months.

Still, some lawmakers from Johnson's governing Conservative Party were uneasy about tightening restrictions on business and daily life, citing civil liberties and the impact on Britain's reeling economy.

In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic in London, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Houseof Commons/PA via AP)

A waiter takes a photo in a restaurant in Covent Garden in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country's return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A staff member of a toy store wears a face mask as she invites customers to enter the store, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country's return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, to go to the Houses of Parliament to make a statement on new coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Johnson plans to announce new restrictions on social interactions Tuesday as the government tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 before it spirals out of control. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A staff member of a retail store wears a face mask as he opens the door for a client in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country's return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Staff wear face masks as they serve in a restaurant in Soho in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country's return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A staff member of a retail store wears a face mask in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country's return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

People sit outside the White Lion pub in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country's return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)