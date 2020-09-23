ASU postpones game against Tulsa

Arkansas State University announced Wednesday its game against Tulsa scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after the Red Wolves were unable "to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely."

This is the second consecutive week ASU has had to postpone a game, after doing the same with the University of Central Arkansas for similar reasons. It wasn’t immediately clear if it's the same position group.

"We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn't allow for us to safely play the game," ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir said. "This is a result of a combination of positive tests on Monday and other players still displaying symptoms, as well as having time to safely reacclimate prior to the game. This decision is based on the ability to safely field a two-deep at the position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions as our student health and safety remains our first and foremost priority."

Arkansas State and Tulsa will attempt to reschedule the game, though it may come in a different year as neither program appears to currently have open dates that align. ASU's next game will be at Coastal Carolina Oct. 3 on ESPN2.