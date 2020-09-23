Bella Vista man gets 25 years in prison for rape, battery

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 7-year-old girl and physically abusing a woman and another child.

Mitchell Rice, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape and two counts of domestic battery.

Rice was arrested Nov. 23.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office began investigating after receiving a report concerning sexual abuse of a girl and assault of a woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A woman reported her suspicion Rice sexually abused the 7-year-old girl. When she confronted Rice about her suspicion, she said Rice hit her on the face several times, according to the affidavit.

The woman, who was also pregnant, said Rice threw things at her while she was holding a child, according to the affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she provided details of the abuse.

An 8-year-old boy was also interviewed at the center and described witnessing Rice sexually abusing the girl, according to the affidavit. The boy reported Rice threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the abuse.

Rice was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release from prison.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the victims.

Green asked Rice if he had anything to say to the victims.

"No apology," Green said. "No remorse?"

"I'm sorry," Rice replied.