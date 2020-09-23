Bentonville West student killed in crash

BENTONVILLE -- A senior wrestler at West High School was killed Monday in a car crash.

Leslee Wright, a spokeswoman for the School District, issued a statement Tuesday concerning the death of Oliver "Oa" Doctorello.

"Words fail us today but we're united in loving support," Wright said. "Our counselors are prepared to care for our students and staff as they process this pain. Please lift up Oliver's family, in prayer, as they grieve this immeasurable loss."

Doctorello was on the schools wrestling team, according to its Facebook page.

"Please pray for our team -- the wrestlers, coaches, and parents, both past and present -- as well as our school and community," the post states. "We lost a great teammate and friend yesterday in a tragic car accident."

The post describes Doctorello as a bright light for everyone that knew him and he lived life to the fullest. "He always brightened your day with his infectious smile and charming personality," the post states. "He would greet you with a big hug and a smile, and say "I love you" when he left. If you knew him, then you loved him. Rest In Peace, Oa. We love you, we'll miss you, and we will never forget you!"

There was also a post on the school's basketball team's Twitter page. "We lost a big part of our school yesterday, the post states.

The Twitter posts describes Doctorello as the type of young man people were lucky to be around and he made everyone's day better. "Always smiling," the post states. "Always left it all on the mat. Rest easy, OA."