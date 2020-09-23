A Hezbollah civil defense ambulance blocks a road to the site of an explosion that rocked a Hezbollah stronghold Tuesday in the southern village of Ain Qana, Lebanon. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

Blast rocks Hezbollah area in Lebanon

AIN QANA, Lebanon -- A powerful explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold Tuesday in southern Lebanon, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear.

The Lebanese army said the blast occurred in a building in the southern village of Ain Qana, above the port city of Sidon, and that it was investigating. Lebanon's official news agency, NNA, said the explosion coincided with intense Israeli overflights "that did not leave the skies" over the area since Tuesday morning.

It said the cause of the explosion, which damaged buildings, shattered windows and caused panic among residents, was not known.

The mysterious blast added to collective anxiety in a country still reeling from last month's explosion in Beirut and struggling with an unprecedented economic crisis.

"Thank God that there were no human losses, but there was a lot of panic, everyone was frightened," said a villager who identified himself by his last name, Honeina.

The Israeli military declined to comment. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006. Since then, the Iran-backed militant group is believed to have expanded its arsenal, amassing tens of thousands of rockets and missiles that can hit virtually anywhere in Israel.

Hezbollah members imposed a security cordon around the blast area Tuesday, barring journalists from reaching it.

Photo by AP

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen poses Tuesday with airmen near a Taiwan Indigenous Defense Fighter jet during a visit to the Penghu Magong military air base in Penghu Island. (AP/Johnson Lai)

Kibbutz's name change honors Ginsburg

TEL AVIV, Israel -- An Israeli kibbutz has changed its name to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in a weeklong tribute to the Jewish American judge.

Kibbutz Ramat Hashofet, or The Judge's Heights, is named after Julian Mack, an early 20th-century Jewish American judge. The kibbutz in northern Israel said this week that it was temporarily tweaking its name to Ramat Hashofetet. Hebrew is a gendered language and the change turns the word judge female.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87.

The kibbutz's Facebook page was adorned with a banner of its new name beneath a picture of Ginsburg. "We salute Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2020 and are changing the kibbutz' name for just a week," the picture read.

Elad Tesler, a kibbutz member, wrote on Facebook that the idea came from kibbutz dwellers who were honoring "an American Supreme Court justice, a Jew, a champion of human rights in general and of women's rights specifically. An inspiring, brave woman."

Turkey, Greece to restart talks from '16

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks aimed at resolving long-festering disputes, after a weekslong standoff between the neighbors over maritime boundaries and rights to exploit offshore oil and gas resources.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement Tuesday that officials from both countries would "shortly" gather in Istanbul for a 61st meeting -- resuming so-called exploratory talks that were last held in 2016.

A statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said both Turkey and Greece were ready to restart talks. Earlier, Erdogan held a videoconference meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel.

During the meeting, Erdogan also called for a regional conference that would gather all sides involved in the dispute -- including Turkish Cypriots -- and said the "momentum" for dialogue should be protected," according to the statement.

Tensions between the two NATO allies flared over energy prospecting rights in an area between Turkey's southern coast, several Greek islands and the war-divided island of Cyprus. Turkey sent a research vessel, escorted by warships, into the disputed waters this summer.

After mediation efforts by Germany and others, Turkey pulled back the ship to port and both countries eased their naval presence and halted military exercises, paving the way for a dialogue.

It was not clear when the talks would begin.

Taiwan leader lauds might to face China

PENGHU, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base on one of Taiwan's outlying islands Tuesday in a display of resolve after a recent show of force by rival China.

Tsai spoke to roughly 100 air force pilots and crew members at the Penghu Magong base, where two pilots took off in Taiwan-produced fighters to greet her arrival.

Taiwan has the "ability" and "resolve" to safeguard its territory, she said, while praising the airmen as being able to get up in the air within five minutes.

"I know that having to face the provocations of the People's Liberation Army surrounding Taiwan, and their actions in disturbing the area's peace, in the situation, everyone's duty at the front-line air defense at Penghu has become heavier," Tsai said.

The Chinese air force flew 37 planes, including fighter jets and long-distance bombers, over the Taiwan Strait on Friday and Saturday in what Beijing called a deliberate warning during a visit by a high level U.S. State Department envoy to the island.

