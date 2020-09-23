Candidate looks to future in Springdale's Ward 4

SPRINGDALE -- Mark Fougerousse and Derek VanVoast are running to represent Ward 4, the northeast and central parts of the city, on the City Council.

The incumbent, Kathy Jaycox, announced earlier this month she's moving out of the ward and will no longer be eligible to represent it on the council.

The position is nonpartisan. Council members meet twice a month and earn $900 monthly regardless of attendance.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below. Candidates were limited to 200 words per answer. Responses more than 200 words were ended as close to the limit as possible.

VanVoast declined to participate.

QUESTION: Many have called lately for Springdale to become more inclusive of its many diverse communities. Do you agree with the goal? If not, why? If yes, how should the city accomplish it?

Fougerousse: Springdale is a very diverse community. I agree that people of all cultures that make up this great town should get involved. We are all in this together to make Springdale what it is.

There are some that will be positive in their approach, and then there are some that approach things negatively. Then there are many that just want to live their lives and not be bothered. Springdale is a large city, by Arkansas standards, but it still has a small, hometown feel that is a draw for many.

I would love to see Springdale continue to have different events that showcase the different cultures that live here. There should be even more, and make sure that the events are open and welcoming for all.

QUESTION: As the city grows and land prices escalate, more developers are proposing multifamily housing projects. Do you support the growth in this type of housing? Why or why not?

Fougerousse: Absolutely. From duplexes, quadplexes, to apartment complexes. Multifamily housing not only adds to the type of locations available (choices); it also makes more housing available.

Not everyone wants a large yard, or even any yard, to have to maintain. With the rapid growth here, Springdale needs more housing. Springdale is too diverse to say, this is the one size, style or kind of housing it will have or allow.

Some people want to live out in the woods in their own secluded single-family home, others on a farm or neighborhood. Then there are some that don't want to be far away from others and like the close proximity to friends and family.

Also, many large-scale developers and small builders can benefit by having the opportunity to build more housing, which means employing many hard working 'blue collar' workers who are trying to provide for themselves and their families.

These new housing projects also raise the property values, which in turn brings money to the county and city. Allowing this money to go into the city's budget to pay for additional infrastructure for the growth and also the maintenance of what is already there.

QUESTION: What is the most important challenge facing Springdale right now? How would you tackle it?

Fougerousse: Highways and byways​. With the rapid growth of Springdale that has mostly been since the 1990s, the addition of roads and highways has been outrun by vehicle traffic growth.

Additional east-west corridors, bypass routes, etc., are needed. Planning for the future, having a long term vision of the possibilities and getting things in place before the neighborhoods take over available spaces and land. Get the roads in place and then the neighborhoods and businesses will follow.