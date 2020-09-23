Convention center seeks funds to offset pandemic

As convention center Director Joe McCorvey battles budget woes, covid-19-related upgrades to the center are needed, he said, and he is looking to the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission for help.

McCorvey told the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission, the governing body that oversees the convention center, that the economic slowdown effected by coronavirus restrictions has continued to take a toll on the facility.

"On the revenue side this covid pandemic has definitely affected our revenue," he told commission members on Tuesday via conference call. "We only took in $4,179 for the month ending Aug. 31. I just want you to be aware of that because there's maybe three months where we took in virtually nothing."

McCorvey's financial overview showed that the convention center took in $774,200 in actual year-to-date revenue through Aug. 21, and spent $741,890, for an actual net revenue total of $32,890 for the year. Those totals are significantly below the figures budgeted for that time period, with net revenue down more than $43,000 from the budgeted projection of $76,236.

During the same time period last year, McCorvey said, the convention center suffered a net revenue loss of $11,528.

From the time the coronavirus pandemic began affecting operations in March until mid-September, McCorvey said, the convention center has lost more than $82,000 due to cancellations of banquets, business networking events, entertainment events, and faith-based, educational and school events. He said the convention center has hosted 24 non-revenue generating events for the city, such has city council and committee meetings, health screening and blood drives, and public welfare events such as food giveaways, that, had the convention center charged for, would have generated a little over $30,000.

"Those events have increased because of the need to accommodate social distancing," McCorvey said.

McCorvey reported that two companies submitted requests for proposals to a query sent out in an effort to find out what the cost would be to assess the feasibility of renovating the Plaza Hotel. He said the hotel committee selected Campo Architects of New Orleans to conduct the study.

"This company has built 217 hotel properties in 14 states so and they specialize in hotel builds," he said. "So they are the ones we have selected to move forward in this process as we push this hotel project forward."

"What's the next step now?" asked Lisa Kosmitis, commission chairwoman.

"[Today] I'm going to be meeting with the Beechwood Pinnacle Group in Little Rock," McCorvey said. "We're going to do a conference call with the mayor and a couple of other individuals to see which way we want to go on that because there is a price on this assessment so we want to see what's feasible to do."

Beechwood Pinnacle Group is the hotel management group that was selected earlier this year to oversee branding of the hotel.

He said Campo Architects' RFP said the cost of the assessment could be as much as $75,000.

"We're thinking it will come in far less than that, but we need to have some conversations to discuss how we're going to go forward," McCorvey said. "There's been some concerns about whether we should actually try to renovate it so we need to work through those things. We need to have some conversations about that property because we don't know if it's going to be more feasible to renovate it or to demolish it and do a rebuild."

McCorvey said financing of whatever route is chosen will be a critical piece among a number of critical pieces of the puzzle moving forward.

"We have the hotel management group selected, we have the hotel architect selected, and I did meet with Leslie Lane at Arkansas Capital just looking over what we've done so far," he said. "He agreed we're moving in the right direction ... but we are still in that conversation stage where we're looking at every option."

Kosmitis asked McCorvey about his meeting with the commission's Finance Committee and his request for $30,000 to fund three upgrades to the convention center, including to the banquet hall restrooms to make those facilities compliant with covid-19 protocols, an air conditioning system replacement for the operations area, and for a boiler tear-down in advance of an inspection of the facilities boilers.

"With the covid situation we need to do some upgrades so that the public will be comfortable playing their events in the building," he said. "The total cost for covid upgrades is going to be about $70,000, but we know we don't have that to pull from so because of the banquet hall being the most used part of the building, we decided to do it in phases."

McCorvey said the first phase would be upgrades to the restrooms around the banquet hall, which he said would cost about $12,000.

"I can have the staff do that installation versus having the vendors do it, and the cost of the fixtures is a little over $11,000" he said. "The air conditioning in the operations area is not working, and that's where the staff does their work. That's about $8,000 to $10,000, and we have a boiler opening that has to be done due to state mandate, and that's about eight to 10 grand.

"Now, after much debate, it's going to be on the agenda [today] for the commissioners to discuss and hopefully they will approve this amount because we need to do those upgrades," he said.

At Monday's Finance Committee meeting, talks grew tense as McCorvey insisted on getting his request on the agenda for the full commission to consider. At one point he played a recording from a July meeting in which commission member Bill Moss told him the commission would "hopefully honor any supplemental request that CACC makes to it that's related to immediate building maintenance needs."

Moss and Finance Committee Chairman Glen Brown Jr. both told McCorvey that any funding for supplemental requests would have to be predicated on funds being available.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission meets at 4 p.m. today via conference call, during which time it will consider McCorvey's request.