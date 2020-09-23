County school district OKs budget dipping into reserves

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Tuesday approved a budget for the 2020-21 school year that anticipates $133.3 million in revenue, $136.5 million in expenses and the potential for dipping into reserves to meet expenses.

Jacqueline Rowlett, the district's business manager, told the board that she budgeted revenue very conservatively in light of the uncertainty on how the covid-19 pandemic will affect the school system in terms of tax collections and student enrollment. Other unknowns affecting the budget will be the expenditures necessary for personal protective equipment, technology devices and substitute teachers.

The district is starting the school year with a carry-over balance of nearly $18 million and is projecting to end the school year with reserves of about $14.7 million.

In the past school year, the district started with a $23.5 million balance and had revenues of $136.3 million and expenses of $142 million, ending the year with nearly $18 million in reserves.

Superintendent Charles McNulty told the board that the district has some 225 students who remain on the district's rolls for now but are "missing" in that they have either not participated in classes or are not properly accounted for in district records. A drop in the district's enrollment this school year would affect the district's state aid for the 2021-22 school year

The 225-student number is an improvement over the 400 students who were initially unaccounted for at the beginning of the year, McNulty said.

The district typically has an enrollment approaching 12,000 students.

The district anticipates taking advantage of a favorable bond market to refinance existing debt service bonds to raise at least $2 million, McNulty said.