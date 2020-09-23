Marriage Licenses

Kevin Provencio, 40, and Andrienne Wright, 48, both of Little Rock.

Angelic Saulsberry, 41, and Stewart Fuell, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Melania Gutierrez, 34, and Rodrigo Perez, 31, both of Little Rock.

Stephanie Brown, 22, of Benton and Cordell Tidwell, 30, of Little Rock.

Tracy Dauteman, 33, of Sherwood and James Phillips, 36, of Little Rock.

Tyler Ashmore, 26, and Mia McClary, 24, both of Maumelle.

Jlynn Price, 25, and Everett Perkins, 25, both of Alexander.

Mark Cameron, 27, and Katherine Ross, 27, both of Little Rock.

Melissa Griffin, 51, and William Abney, 55, both of Benton.

Eric Manley, 50, of Little Rock and Julianne Barnes, 48, of North Little Rock.

John Miller, 25, of Sherwood and Haley De Florian, 25, of Bald Knob.

Martel Wesley, 35, and Shalanda Reed, 26, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Self, 27, and Emily Nichols, 26, both of Little Rock.

Terrell Ghant, 29, of North Little Rock and Alexandria Cheek, 25, of Sherwood.

Emily Moran, 24, and Austin Godsey, 26, both of Little Rock.

Darrell Spearman, 38, of Little Rock and Jasmine Marks, 27, of Alexander.

Sean Sutton, 35, and Jane Prewitt, 23, both of Sherwood.

Juan Cuanas, 45, and Candy Hernandez, 37, both of Little Rock.

Arvin King, 31, and Anjelicia Norwood, 31, both of Little Rock.

Desarae Weller, 25, and Nathan Jones, 28, both of Cabot.

Gladys Guy, 52, of Maumelle and Kendrick Price, 53, of Conway.

Earnest Franklin, 36, and Mikaila Denton, 36, both of Little Rock.

Payton Harvill, 22, and Hunter Gunderman, 24, both of Alexander.

Jordan Washington, 28, and Kinzie Schmidt, 23, both of Little Rock.

Eric Irving, 40, and Sheree Jones, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Scott Cook, 29, and Kayla Alfrey, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-2969. Lisa Ritchey v. Shawn Synco.

20-2970. Emmanuel Kamanda v. Hawa Mansaray.

20-2973. Laura Hand v. Joshua Hand.

20-2975. Karen Dodson v. Darin Dodson.

20-2977. Ashley Gold v. Joseph Manzella.

20-2978. Chad Mackey v. Breana Mackey.

20-2979. Scott Ashley v. Kelly Ashley.

20-2983. Michael Linebarier v. Rachel Linebarier.

20-2986. Aleta Branch v. Araby Branch.

GRANTED

20-1489. Darnel Vaughn v. Sheronda Vaughn.

20-1680. Symone Cobbs v. Marquinn Missouri.