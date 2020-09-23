Sections
Police Beat

by William Sanders | Today at 3:57 a.m.

Drug arrest made

after check on tag

Little Rock police arrested a Benton man on a drug charge after stopping him because of his license plate early Tuesday, according to a report.

An officer stopped a vehicle driven by Victor Jackson, 51, at 7700 Scott Hamilton Drive over suspicious tags just before 1 a.m. and observed methamphetamine in the cup holder of his vehicle, the report said.

A check of the car's license plate found that the vehicle had been reported stolen, the report said.

The officer searched the vehicle seizing drugs and paraphernalia, according to the report.

Jackson was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor fictitious tags.

Neither the jail's roster or the arrest report list any charges regarding the theft of the vehicle.

Print Headline: Police beat

