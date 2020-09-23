Elton John reschedules tour, North Little Rock show to January 2022

FILE - In a Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Invision / AP/Chris Pizzello, File )

Elton John is rescheduling the North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, starting Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans and including a Jan. 29, 2022, performance at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

The time of the concert and other details are to be announced; ticket holders for all performances that have been postponed because of the covid-19 will receive new event information shortly, according to a news release, and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performance.

John will begin the European portion of the tour Sept. 1, 2021 in Berlin.

Ticket information, including VIP packages, is available at EltonJohn.com.