Ford, union in Canada reach deal

DETROIT -- The union representing Canadian autoworkers said it has reached a tentative three-year contract deal with Ford to build five new electric vehicles at a factory near Toronto.

Unifor President Jerry Dias said the deal was reached early Tuesday after an all-night bargaining session.

It includes $1.46 billion in investments at Ford's three Canadian factories, which employ about 5,400 workers.

Most of the money will go to an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario. The first electric vehicle will start rolling off the assembly line in 2025, with production of the fifth starting in 2028.

The Oakville plant's current products, the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, will go out of production in 2023.

Engine plants in Windsor, Ontario, also will get a new 6.8-liter engine. Dias said the deal includes assembly of batteries for the new electric vehicles.

Workers will vote on the agreement Sunday, Dias said.

Fiat Chrysler is next up for the negotiations, followed by General Motors. Dias said he's confident in reaching agreements with both but that the talks will be difficult.