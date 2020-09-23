Fox elected president of forester association

State Forester Joe Fox on Tuesday was elected president of the National Association of State Foresters, the state Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

Fox, who was appointed state forester in 2012, previously was director of conservation forestry in Arkansas for The Nature Conservancy.

Fox is a native Arkansan who worked as a procurement forester in a family-owned lumber business in Pine Bluff and Sheridan for more than 20 years, the state Agriculture Department said. He also is a former president of the Arkansas Forestry Association, which is the industry group for foresters, and a former chairman of the Arkansas Forestry Commission, a state panel.

Fox lives in Little Rock.