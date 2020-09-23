Georgia defense deserves top billing

FAYETTEVILLE -- Like most public figures, football coaches tend to dismiss anonymous sources.

Not this time.

During Monday's Zoom press conference it was remarked to Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman that someone said the Georgia Bulldogs field the nation's best defense.

"My thought would be whoever said they were, they're correct," Pittman said.

Pittman should know. Arkansas' new head coach coached Georgia's offensive line from 2016-2019. Under fifth-year Coach Kirby Smart, Georgia stands 44-12 and 13-2, 11-3 and 12-2 the last three years running. Literally running defensively, Pittman asserts as his new team vs. his nationally fourth-ranked old team open their season Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"The thing they do as good as anybody in the country is they run to the football," Pittman said. "And when they get there, they're gonna let you know they're there. I know because I've coached there the last four years."

Pittman delves just into his ninth Arkansas month. Spring ball was canceled by national covid-19 concerns. The SEC football schedule was revised to 10 all SEC games and the start of preseason practice delayed until Aug. 17.

So has anything gone better this harried preseason than he thought it might?

"I don't know if it's any better than what we thought we might get," Pittman said. "A big reason for that has been covid. It's hard to get continuity with quarantine and covid. If it wasn't for that, I think we'd be right on schedule. But we're not the only team in the country affected by that. Everybody is."

HAIL TO THE KING

The courses in Little Rock and vicinity likely just gained a full-time golfer while us readers lose one of Arkansas' best-ever sportswriters.

Check out WholeHogSports.com to read Harry King's farewell column. You will realize with his retirement that the golf courses' gain is our longtime reading pleasure loss.

Harry for decades likely was the best writer you never knew. For The Associated Press he wrote in concisely crafted anonymity that comes with being an understated cog in the world's largest news gathering organization.

Harry covered news when he had to and sports because he loved to, particularly football, golf and horse racing.

The lure of writing a full-time sports column brought him to the since defunct Stephens Media and he continued his sportswriting for Hawgs Illustrated and WholeHogsports.com.

Wryly covering much with few words is a gift that Harry not only has but appreciates.

That's why he so appreciated the late Jim Bailey, the best writer in Harry's view and mine, ever to grace Arkansas' or any other state's sports pages.

As Jim's health declined from Alzheimer's, and Jim's wife, Peggy, just recently passed away, so gallantly struggled and succeeded taking care of Jim at home, Harry was a constant visitor. Harry's easy company would intermittently bring back the Jim we knew.

A great writer and greater friend.

Harry's forthcoming full-time life with wife Ellen, family, and golf commences well deserved.