Happy birthday: First comes the overwhelming sense that you were meant for something, and then the discovery of just what. Your ancestors planted the tree. This solar journey, you sit beneath it having vivid dreams that weave their wishes and intentions into your own. You'll shine in a way they couldn't, fulfilling a destiny.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hands off! You've done all you can and brilliantly so. Everyone will take away something different from today's scene, and there's nothing you need to do to improve the experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The stars indicate a weak force becoming powerful or a meek person coming into a position of authority. There will be a reckoning. Those who would take advantage of the small will now have something big to deal with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Expressing emotions changes them. Many feelings can't live the same way in the open. They had power only when they were contained.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To stick to what's right while encountering difficulty takes a strong character. To stick to what's right while tempted with ease takes an even mightier character.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take an idea, mix in some emotion, and, suddenly, it all feels very alive, special and real. But that doesn't make it so. Stay aware that sometimes our egos trick us into thinking things are more important than they really are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Novelty and discovery are the orders of the day, especially in regard to people you've known a while now. You'll be amazed at how new situations and relationships bring out different sides of people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may not realize it, but you're starting to pay attention to different things than before. This is the beginning of a new interest and one that will wind and curl around many opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You need a system for going back through your work. You've missed a few gems. Maybe the timing wasn't right back then, but now you could mine these with great success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The idea that life should be, at least some of the time, amusing is a relatively modern one. With so much available to amuse you today, the best things around are still two eyeballs looking back into yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This long wait will get tedious. When you're not feeling patient, it's hard to force yourself into the virtue. Perhaps, it will help you to reframe this period as one of "anticipation" instead. There really is something to savor here.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have plenty of initiative, and yet it is still possible to become bored, especially when you feel trapped. A secret part of you longs for escape -- that's the part that can block imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Create your own reality. You don't need any special license to do this, and yet you forget to exercise the right. Inspiring people in your environment will help you remember.