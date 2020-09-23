I-430 lanes to shut for Cantrell work

Work on a project to widen a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require overnight lane closings on Interstate 430 today and Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Depending on the weather, crews will close the southbound inside and center lanes on I-430 in the vicinity of Cantrell Road from 8 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Thursday. The same lanes northbound at the same location will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by barrels and signs, the department said.