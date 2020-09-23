JPs go on record backing road tax, ask governor to aid landlords

The Pulaski County Quorum Court approved two resolutions Tuesday night that earlier sparked significant debate among justices of the peace.

Resolution 20-I-59 expresses support for an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to continue a levy of a one-half percent sales and use tax for road maintenance. The sales tax is on the November ballot.

Justices of the Peace Luke McCoy, Doug Reed and Donna Massey expressed concern about the resolution, which was sponsored by Justices of the Peace Tyler Denton, Barry Jefferson and Kathy Lewison.

"This is going to place this tax in the constitution until it is removed, from what I understand," McCoy said. "There's no sunset clause on it. ... There's really not a lot of oversight with our highway department, highway commission, things like that."

McCoy acknowledged that there some bridges in the state that need to be replaced but he said he has not seen enough evidence that roads need additional maintenance.

""There may be problems around the state, [but] I'm not seeing them," McCoy said. "And I've asked a few of these folks where are these problems we're having, and so far, I have not gotten a satisfactory answer on where these roads are."

Massey, although being for the tax, said she was uneasy about the measure being added to the Arkansas Constitution.

"I don't like the fact that this is going to be a permanent tax in the constitution," Massey said. "That part I do have a problem with. I don't think I agree with Justice Luke that there's not enough oversight. There are some projects that I'm concerned about that are going to go forth if this [bill] passes."

Reed told justices of the peace that he was voting against the resolution because he was concerned about the tax burden of it.

"Arkansas is the third-highest-taxed state and yet we're the sixth-poorest, and I just think we need tax relief," Reed said. "I think governments will have to come up with another way to make that up, and I'm sure we can if we become more efficient."

County Judge Barry Hyde took a point of privilege to speak to justices of the peace.

"If you decide to oppose this amendment, please make sure that you tell your constituents that you want to cut the budget, that you want to reduce the amount of money spent on their roads, bridges, drainage and cutting the grass by about 13 or 15%," Hyde said.

Ultimately the resolution passed with eight yes votes; three abstentions, including Massey; two absent; and two no votes from Reed and McCoy.

The Quorum Court also passed resolution 20-I-67 sponsored by Massey to ask Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Legislature to protect Arkansas renters, homeowners and landlords during the pandemic.

"We'd like them to set aside rental assistance that would not go to the renter but would go to whoever the homeowner or the landlord is, as it is stated in the resolution," Massey said.

Without an assistance program, renters may find themselves in a bad spot, according to Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers. Stowers said those who support the assistance program should contact their members of Congress.

"The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has declared a moratorium on certain residential evictions," Stowers said. "The moratorium does not relieve renters of the obligation to pay rent. Without the enactment of an emergency rental assistance program, the moratorium will hurt the very people it is intended to help. Rent payment obligations will compound and grow larger with late fees, penalties and interest."

Hyde mentioned that Pulaski County already has many resources for people struggling with housing issues.

"Pulaski County already has ... emergency housing programs that are filling some of these gaps, as well as federal funds that are anticipated to be available to the counties, and the cities also are now being touted to offer leniency in developing or funding food pantries or rental assistance programs within our counties," Hyde said.

The measure passed with nine yes votes, three abstentions, including Stowers; and three absentees.