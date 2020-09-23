IDEA ALLEY: Kats contribute tasty pies: One savory, one sweet

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Over the last several weeks, I've been asking for Alley Kats to share what you've been up to in the kitchen. To those of you who have sent in recipes, thank you!

As we transition to fall, I'd love for you to share some of your favorite fall recipes, and of course any recipes you think fellow Alley readers would enjoy.

"My quarantine Facebook discovery this spring was a delightful page called Cooking With Brenda Gantt," writes Risa Ratliff.

"Brenda is as down home as can be, a Southern cook, who values good food as a vehicle to share quality time with family and friends. This AL.com article gives more details about Brenda. https://bit.ly/2zZB1bV

"Watching her videos is so relaxing to me — a great stress reliever during these difficult times. She's a storyteller! She has shared many fabulous recipes, but here's one my husband likes," Ratliff writes.

Coconut Custard Pie

3 or 4 large eggs (Brenda used 4 in her video)

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

2 ½ tablespoons butter, melted, plus 2 teaspoons for toasting if desired

1 cup shredded coconut, plus more for toasting if desired

Whisk the eggs until well beaten, then add sugar and cornstarch and beat well. Continue to mix and add remaining ingredients. Pour into two regular size pie shells, or use one deep dish and put the leftover in a small casserole dish. Bake about one hour at 350 degrees, until filling is "jiggly."

If desired, sprinkle toasted coconut over the pies.

To toast coconut, melt 2 teaspoons butter in a small skillet, add coconut and stir often until coconut is toasted. Let it sit a bit to get dry and crunchy. Sprinkle on top of baked pie.

Makes 2 pies.

This one is from Joe Riddle.

"I made way too many mashed potatoes and decided to use them for another meal. I found two Shepherd's Pie recipes and combined them with the ingredients I already had on hand. The result was excellent, and I didn't waste any food," Riddle writes.

Shepherd's Pie

1 tablespoon oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon thyme

1 ½ pounds ground beef

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup frozen corn

Salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2/3 cup chicken broth

Mashed potatoes (see note)

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, carrots, garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant and softened, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Drain fat.

Stir in frozen peas and corn and cook until warmed through, 3 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle meat mixture with flour and stir to evenly distribute. Cook 1 minute more and add chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and let mixture thicken slightly, 5 minutes.

Place mixture in greased 9-by-13 baking dish. Top beef mixture with an even layer of mashed potatoes and bake until very little liquid remains, about 15 minutes. Broil for 5 minutes to brown the top, watching to make sure it doesn't burn.

Garnish with parsley before serving.

Makes 12 servings.

Note: Boil diced and peeled potatoes with just enough water to cover them until done, about 20 minutes, drain and whip with an electric mixer, adding butter, sour cream and white pepper and garlic salt to taste.

