An uproar will come

If Mitch McConnell dares to try to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, I believe there will be an uproar in this country unlike any ever seen before. I will personally charter a bus, transport as many as I can, and occupy the Senate. I will get arrested, bail myself out and go right back to occupy the Senate again.

That principle-less political hack from Kentucky refused to even consider Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court after Justice Scalia died, using the spurious excuse that it was wrong to vote on a new justice with an election so close. Scalia died eight months before an election. RBG died 45 days before an election.

I know McConnell defines the word hypocrite, but if he thinks he can get away with trying to ram a new justice on the Supreme Court before Jan. 20, 2021, he should think again. We, the people, will not let him.

DEBORAH HIGGINS

Little Rock

It's not the right time

As we grieve the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we ask Senators Boozman and Cotton to do the right thing: Tell Mitch McConnell you will refuse to debate and vote on a replacement to the Supreme Court with so few days before early voting begins. You obviously agree with me. Your quotes from 2016 indicate you will not allow McConnell to go forward with any discussion on the next justice.

Here is what you said:

Boozman: "For Senator Reid and his caucus to claim the Senate must vote on this nominee is not only a display of constitutional ignorance, but highly hypocritical ... . Our country is very split and we are in the midst of a highly contested presidential election. My colleagues and I are committed to giving the American people a voice in the direction the court will take for generations to come."

Cotton: "In a few short months we will have a new president and new senators who can consider the next justice with the full faith of the American people. Why would we cut off the national debate about this next justice? Why would we squelch the voice of the people? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the makeup of the Supreme Court?"

These statements were made eight months prior to an election! Surely, with literally a few days until early voting starts, you cannot reverse your resolute stance. I'm asking Mr. Boozman and Mr. Cotton to do the right thing. Instead of giving in to McConnell, tell him no. The right time to debate the next Supreme Court justice is after the next inauguration.

CHRISTA LAVENDER

Little Rock

A misleading claim

Joe Whalen wrote about the national Democratic Party, stating that it dropped all reference to God. The problem with that statement is that in the Democratic Party Platform for Distribution is this: "Democrats remain committed to ending poverty and enabling all Americans to live up to their God-given potential."

Does this mean that Joe will now vote for the other Joe? I won't hold my breath.

DAVID CORLESS

Conway

Childhood on a river

I enjoyed and can relate to Rex Nelson's river towns piece. I grew up in Beardstown, Ill., on the Illinois River. The river was ¾-mile wide at my hometown. A place where the Sauk Indians and Chief Blackhawk were dreaded. Until I was 9, the river flooded the town every spring, then the new seawall stopped the floods. Spent many a day collecting Indian items and finding treasure like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn.

Thanks for the memories.

BUD HANKS

Fayetteville

What's really scary

After over 200,000 deaths, we find out that Trump said he didn't want to scare the people. Why would anyone in their right mind believe El Stupido?

If he ends up winning this election, I predict you will see Putin in the White House more than the president. USA, beware!

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Un-American actions

I'm going to make a few observations. Louis DeJoy was appointed postmaster general in order to tear down the post office. The apparent intended effect is to disrupt voting by mail in order to cut down on Democratic votes. This is un-American.

Similarly, William Barr wants some sedition show trials before the election. Also un-American, but charges could be brought against Michael Caputo, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and yes, Donald Trump. All have threatened violence if the election doesn't go their way.

Lastly, the Republicans want to ram a new Supreme Court justice through before the end of the year. This is a total flip-flop from the Republican position four years ago. I guess they think a lying sociopath will nominate a candidate more to their liking than one from an honorable man.

All of these three things show why I am not a Republican.

JAMES SAWYER

Fayetteville