Little Rock police investigate slaying

Police tape
Police on Wednesday were investigating a homicide in Little Rock, according to authorities.
The killing happened at an AutoZone, 4200 W. 12th St., a Twitter post by Little Rock police states. The post doesn’t name the victim, or the time officers arrived to the scene.
Police dispatch logs indicate officers responded to a “subject down” call at the AutoZone shortly before 3 a.m.
Check back for further information.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.