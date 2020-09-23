Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police investigate slaying

by Josh Snyder | Today at 7:26 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Police on Wednesday were investigating a homicide in Little Rock, according to authorities.

The killing happened at an AutoZone, 4200 W. 12th St., a Twitter post by Little Rock police states. The post doesn’t name the victim, or the time officers arrived to the scene.

Police dispatch logs indicate officers responded to a “subject down” call at the AutoZone shortly before 3 a.m.

Check back for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT