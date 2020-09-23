Murray goes deep to rescue Nuggets

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets scored 28 points, had 12 assists and 8 rebounds to lead the Nuggets to a 114-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- They had just lost a playoff heartbreaker, and two nights later the Denver Nuggets quickly went from in control to in trouble.

Escaping trouble is what these Nuggets do best.

"Everybody always has us packing our bags and leaving, but we're not ready to go," Coach Michael Malone said. "For some reason, we love this bubble."

They'll get at least two more games in it.

Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds and two late three-pointers to halt a Lakers' charge, helping the Denver Nuggets to a 114-106 victory Tuesday night that cut Los Angeles' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on to win, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for this never-out-of-it team.

Denver has set a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this postseason, but no NBA team has ever come back from 3-0.

Jerami Grant added a playoff career-high 26 points, and Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who will try to even the series in Game 4 on Thursday.

"We didn't collapse," Malone said. "We withstood their run, their punch, and we had the poise to get ourselves out of it."

LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who remain two wins from their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade. Anthony Davis, who made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2, scored 27 points.

The Nuggets led by 20 with 10 1/2 minutes left and soon after were hanging on after the Lakers charged back with a 19-2 run, turning to a zone defense and forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets.

With Denver's lead down to four, Murray made a three-pointer with 2:16 remaining. He then found Paul Millsap under the basket for a score before hitting a long three to push the lead back to 111-99 with 53 seconds to play.

Coach Frank Vogel acknowledged the Lakers were fortunate to win Game 2, in which they committed 24 turnovers.

Instead, it was the Nuggets who raised their game and played from ahead, ending a streak of six straight games where they trailed at halftime.

"We feel that we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest," Murray said. "So we're just going to move on to Game 4."

The Lakers built leads of 15 or more in the second quarter of the first two games. This time it was the Nuggets who started to run away in that period, even with Jokic on the bench resting.

Denver began with a 7-0 spurt, the last five from Michael Porter Jr., to open a nine-point lead. After a dunk by James, Murray made a three-pointer and Monte Morris scored the next five to make it a 15-2 start to the period to give the Nuggets a 44-29 advantage.

It would grow to 18 and could have been worse if not for Davis, who scored nine straight Lakers points. Markieff Morris' three-pointer trimmed it to 63-53 at halftime.

The Lakers got the first five points of the third to cut the lead in half, but Denver regained control and led 93-75 after three.

"We played some pretty good ball in the fourth quarter, but those first 36 minutes, that hurt us obviously," James said.

