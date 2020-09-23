Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Christopher Brown, 51, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with battery and escape. Brown was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Chad Blaswich, 35, of 2404 S. 12th St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Blaswich was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Jennifer Ward, 35, of 314 Strawberry Meadows No. 106 in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Ward was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Mauricio Roman-Mendez, 19, of 2476 Creekwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Roman-Mendez was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriffs Office

• Colton Wycoff, 23, of 887 N. Lola Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wycoff was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.