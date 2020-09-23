Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Lack of masks draws fines

Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline. A person with knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday that Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline Monday night. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn't announcing specific fines, said the teams were also fined $250,000 for the infractions. The league already handed out similar punishments to Denver's Vic Fangio, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Seattle's Pete Carroll, the person said. Gruden apologized after the game for failing to wear his mask and also acknowledged for the first time that he had covid-19 during the offseason. Payton also had the virus this offseason. The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings.

Broncos check out Bortles

The Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven't announced the signing, said the seventh-year veteran is going through the coronavirus protocols after agreeing to a one-year deal. Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, won't be able to join the team until the weekend. Brett Rypien is expected to serve as Jeff Driskel's backup Sunday when the Broncos host Tampa Bay. Driskel took over last weekend when starter Drew Lock injured his throwing shoulder on a sack in Pittsburgh. Lock is expected to miss three to five weeks with a bruised rotator cuff.

TENNIS

Medvedev upset

Daniil Medvedev lost his first match since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals as he was beaten 6-4, 6-3 Tuesday by unseeded French player Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Hamburg European Open in Germany. The top-seeded Medvedev was a break up at 4-3 in the first set but was broken twice in a row by Humbert, who is ranked 36 places below the Russian at 41st. This was Medvedev's only clay-court warm-up ahead of the French Open. He hadn't played on clay for 16 months since a first-round defeat at last year's French Open. Third-seeded Gael Monfils was also eliminated in the first round, losing 6-4, 6-3 to 103rd-ranked Yannick Hanfmann. Hanfmann will next face Cristian Garin, who swept past Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-3. Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut won 6-4, 6-3 against two-time defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up a second-round meeting with Dominik Koepfer.

BASKETBALL

Texas State coach resigns

Texas State basketball Coach Danny Kaspar has resigned three months after a former player accused him of making racist remarks. Athletic Director Larry Teis announced Tuesday that he's accepted Kaspar's resignation and that assistant coach Terrence Johnson will take over the program for the upcoming season. In June, former guard Jaylen Shead tweeted that Kaspar disparaged players with racist comments in practices. The tweet was later deleted. Shead transferred to Washington State last year. Texas State launched an investigation into the allegations. The university said in a news release Tuesday that it would not make any additional statements. Kaspar took over the program in 2013 and leaves with a 119-109 record.

BASEBALL

Hudson's season over

The St. Louis Cardinals shut down Dakota Hudson for the season by transferring him to the 45-day injured list Tuesday while activating reliever Kodi Whitley and optioning Junior Fernandez to their alternate training site. Hudson left his start Thursday against Pittsburgh after two innings with elbow tightness, and Cardinals President John Mozeliak said an MRI exam revealed a "flexor tendon issue." The 25-year-old Hudson, who won 16 games last season, will finish 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season. Whitley is the last Cardinals player who was part of the team's covid-19 outbreak to return. The reason he's been out so long has been elbow soreness. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two appearances before he was sidelined.