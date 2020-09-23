Officials say economy healing, back more aid

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing about the government’s emergency aid to the economy in response to the coronavirus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed cautious optimism Tuesday that the U.S. economy is rebounding from the pandemic-induced recession with federal support but said more help from the government is likely needed.

Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that he believes the economy is "healing." Mnuchin, the chief economic spokesman for the Trump administration, proclaimed that the country is in the "midst of the fastest economic recovery from any crisis in history" after the steepest economic plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvKuXcG3Nc4]

Striking a more cautious note, Powell noted that the job market has regained only about half the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April when the virus flattened the U.S. economy, triggering a recession.

Both officials stressed that major sectors of the economy are still suffering.

Of increasing concern is whether hundreds of billions of dollars in unused stimulus money should be reallocated, or whether existing programs can be expanded to reach more businesses and municipalities on the financial brink. Powell and Mnuchin said Tuesday that the lending programs run by the Fed and Treasury could go only so far and cannot replace targeted aid from Congress.

Asked by committee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., whether the Treasury Department could further enhance the existing programs, Mnuchin said, "I unfortunately think there's not more we can do."

"Almost every single one of the facilities has extra capacity," Mnuchin said, adding that the money could be reallocated "to better use."

Some Republican lawmakers complained that House Democrats were blocking approval of further relief because of their insistence on achieving a larger package than Republican lawmakers are willing to support.

Mnuchin said he was ready to resume negotiations and said the administration would be willing to support stand-alone legislation to boost support through the Paycheck Protection Program, which benefited small businesses.

"We are in a very different situation than we were the last time," when Congress enacted nearly $3 trillion in emergency financial aid, Mnuchin said. "At that time, the entire economy was shut down."

Unlike the sweeping rescue bill passed by Congress in March, Mnuchin said another relief package would focus specifically on helping children -- perhaps through money to schools -- and protecting jobs in hard-hit industries such as travel and restaurants.

"This time," the Treasury secretary told lawmakers, "it should be much more targeted to industries that are most impacted."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/923powell/]

3 DAYS OF HEARINGS

Tuesday's testimony from Powell and Mnuchin began three days of oversight hearings on the government programs that were enacted last spring to cushion the impact of the recession in which much of the economy was shut down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

That support included such measures as economic impact payments of up to $1,200 per individual, enhanced unemployment benefits of $600 per week and the Paycheck Protection Program to encourage small businesses to keep workers on their payrolls.

The Democratic-led House passed additional support. But Senate Republicans have balked at the size of the measure, and both sides have spent months arguing over possible compromise legislation. After some programs expired this summer, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to keep aid flowing, although that effort has produced limited benefit.

Pressed to say what types of aid the Trump administration would support in a new bill, Mnuchin said the administration would favor sending another round of $1,200 in individual payments.

The loans provided to small businesses through a program run by the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department can be forgiven as long as much of the money goes to keeping workers on the payroll or rehiring laid-off workers. Some lawmakers said they were hearing that the forms that are needed to gain forgiveness for the loans were too complicated.

Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration had worked to make the forms simpler to fill out. He said the administration would be willing to consider some type of blanket forgiveness that would speed up the process if Congress wanted to pass legislation to that effect.

MAIN STREET PROGRAM

As expected, Powell and Mnuchin fielded numerous questions about the troubled Main Street Lending Program, a $600 billion Fed effort backed by Treasury funds aimed at providing credit to small- and midsize companies. It has so far only purchased $1.5 billion in loans.

The two officials diverged on the advisability of lowering the minimum loan size for the program, with Mnuchin embracing that potential while Powell said smaller loans would require a brand new facility or would be more appropriately done through the Paycheck Protection Program.

"Trying to underwrite the credit of hundreds of thousands of small businesses would be very difficult," Powell said. "I think PPP is a better way to address that space in the market."

Mnuchin also made clear that he's eager to reallocate funds initially appropriated under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to act as a loss buffer for Main Street and other emergency lending programs that may no longer be needed.

"We would like to spend that money on other areas of the economy that could be better served," Mnuchin said. "Unfortunately, we do need congressional authority to use it in other areas."

RENT, MORTGAGES

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the fate of small indebted hotels and the larger commercial real estate market. Mnuchin said that in many cases, more Paycheck Protection Program funding would be needed to help cover commercial rent and mortgage payments, since taking on more debt may not be the answer.

Another program, the Fed's $500 billion fund to support cash-strapped local governments, was also in the spotlight. There's disagreement over how to judge the program's effectiveness, since it has issued only two loans -- one to the state of Illinois and one to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- for a total of $1.6 billion.

Powell said the mere announcement of the program back in the spring caused the municipal bond market to perk up, making it easier for local governments to borrow. Yet some lawmakers say the program should not just be judged on how the markets respond, and that such a large allocation of money was not being used even as local governments expect large budget shortfalls.

The economy has been "resilient" since many CARES Act benefits expired over the summer, Powell said, but there are unknowns about where the economy is headed. For example, Powell said savings are very high, raising the long-term risk that people will go through money stored away before they're able to go back to work.

"So their spending will decline, their ability to stay in their homes will decline, and so the economy will begin to feel those effects at some time," Powell said.

Powell and Mnuchin are also to testify on the CARES Act on Thursday morning before the Senate Banking Committee.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press; by Christopher Condon of Bloomberg News; and by Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, greets Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with an elbow bump before the start of a House Financial Services Committee hearing about the government’s emergency aid to the economy in response to the coronavirus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)