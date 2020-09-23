OPINION | WALLY HALL: This is going to be an interesting season

While millions are welcoming college football, which goes to a fuller schedule this Saturday with the SEC kicking off, there are a number of issues hanging in the wind as far as postseason bowls and the playoffs.

Currently there is a petition in front of the NCAA to eliminate all bowl requirements, such as being .500 in overall play.

The reason is there are currently 74 spots for bowl games and most likely will be less than a hundred teams after the PAC-12 joins the Big 10 and returns to a fall schedule.

Who would be more attractive to the Liberty Bowl, a 3-7 Arkansas who survived a SEC only schedule, or a 3-5 Iowa?

That’s the same sort of scenario facing the playoff selection committee.

The SEC and Big 12 are playing 10 games, the ACC 11, the Big 10 is playing only eight because of its late start.

What if Florida ends up 8-0 because a couple of games were cancelled because of covid-19 then beats 10-0 Alabama in the SEC Championship game?

Is it fair to eliminate the Crimson Tide in favor of a 10-1 Texas or Oklahoma?

This is going to be an interesting season and never has it ever been more true that teams have to take them one game at a time because there will be cancellations, even in the SEC.