100 years ago

Sept. 23, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- After being in session 39 days, during which it examined 531 witnesses and returned 104 indictments, the Garland County Grand Jury late this afternoon submitted its final report to Circuit Judge Scott Wood and took final adjournment. Previous to submitting its report, the Grand Jury returned 45 new indictments. Of that number, however, 41 were against those who had been indicted a few days ago under the corrupt practices act. The new indictments in the opinion of attorneys here are irregularly drawn because the corrupt practices act is superseded by the Brundidge primary law.

50 years ago

Sept. 23, 1970

• Governor Rockefeller is due back in the state late tonight after a visit to Columbus, Ga., for fund-raising efforts on behalf of the Infantry Museum at nearby Fort Benning, according to an aide to the governor. Clark Evans, administrative aide in Rockefeller's office, said this morning that Rockfeller, a member of the museum's board of trustees, would take part today in a ceremony commencing a nationwide fund-raising drive for the museum.

25 years ago

Sept. 23, 1995

MONTICELLO -- The old red-brick schoolhouse on the Drew Central School campus may hold its last classes next year, Superintendent Norman Hill says. With the recent passage of an 8-mill tax increase, the district will have money to replace the 60-year-old building, which is something of a landmark for former students. The old building has been deemed unsound because of foundation shifts, inadequate wiring and general deterioration of the structure, Hill said Thursday. Groundbreaking for a new $1 million building will be in the spring of 1996, weather permitting, Hill said.

10 years ago

Sept. 23, 2010

• A historic orphanage in North Little Rock will be an orphan no longer. A place thousands of youngsters once called home is itself getting a make-or-break chance at a new life. A recent agreement will allow the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas Inc. to take over the century-old, former St. Joseph Orphanage property owned by the Diocese of Little Rock. The site is to be restored for a still-undetermined use under a 50-year lease granted to the Catholic nonprofit group. The nonprofit has a year to present a plan for diocese approval. The diocese announced more than two years ago that the 63-acre property would go up for sale if no one sought to preserve it for continued use. The property is on Camp Robinson Road near the Camp Pike portion of Camp Robinson.