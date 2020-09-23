Police: 23-year-old injured in Beebe shooting

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A 23-year-old was shot Tuesday in Beebe, police said.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Railroad Street after a report of shots fired, according to a news release. They found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and are working with the family of a person of interest to get him to turn himself in to authorities.
Capt. Barron Dickson said he did not know the victim's condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
