Police: 23-year-old injured in Beebe shooting

A 23-year-old was shot Tuesday in Beebe, police said.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Railroad Street after a report of shots fired, according to a news release. They found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and are working with the family of a person of interest to get him to turn himself in to authorities.

Capt. Barron Dickson said he did not know the victim's condition as of Wednesday afternoon.