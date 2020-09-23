Farmington sweeps 4A-1 titles

Rhett South, with Farmington High School, watches his tee shot on hole number six as he competes in the 4A-1 Conference Golf Tournament Monday, September 21, 2020, held at the Fayetteville Country Club in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/200922Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Farmington made it a clean sweep Monday, claiming both the boys and girls 4A-1 Conference golf championships at Fayetteville Country Club.

The Cardinals won their third straight league championship, firing a 220 to claim a 25-stroke win over second- place Shiloh Christian, which shot a 245. Harrison was third with a 260.

Farmington junior Rhett South shot a 63 to lead the Cardinals and claimed the overall medalist by 11 strokes. Teammates Landon Lawson shot a 74 and Dakota Bogan fired an 83 to pace the Cardinals.

"This bunch came in together as freshmen and have won the conference title every year," said Farmington golf coach Randy Osnes. "Rhett had a great day and in all honesty, he had the opportunity to be four shots better than he was. He had one three-putt and three putts lip out. But all in all, very happy with the way our team played."

[GALLERY: Conference High School Golf Tournament » arkansasonline.com/923golf/]

The Cardinals will advance to the Class 4A state golf tournament at Cherokee Village near Highland on Oct. 6-7. Last season Farmington finished third at the state tournament.

Farmington also got big contributions from its other golfers to claim the team win, Osnes said.

"Landon has been solid for us all season," Osnes said. "His 74 could have been under par, but he missed a couple of short putts. Bogan also had a nice round, but he'll tell you he could have been better, too. But overall, we're very pleased."

The girls' race was much tighter with Farmington claiming a one-stroke win over Harrison. The Lady Cardinals shot a 302 to Harrison's 303. Gravette was third with a 315.

Olivia Rodman led the way for Farmington with a 97. Zoe Nix shot a 100 and Bailey Cuzik finished with a 105 to help the Lady Cardinals to the one-stroke win.

"The great thing about this is that it is a team sport," Osnes said. "As long as you're consistent with decent scores, good things can happen and that's what happened for us."

Harrison's Halle Marseilles claimed the overall medalist honor with a 91.

The girls state tournament is next Monday and Tuesday at Sage Meadows golf course in Jonesboro.