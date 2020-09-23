Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
PREP GOLF

Farmington sweeps 4A-1 titles

by Chip Souza | Today at 8:08 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Rhett South, with Farmington High School, watches his tee shot on hole number six as he competes in the 4A-1 Conference Golf Tournament Monday, September 21, 2020, held at the Fayetteville Country Club in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/200922Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Farmington made it a clean sweep Monday, claiming both the boys and girls 4A-1 Conference golf championships at Fayetteville Country Club.

The Cardinals won their third straight league championship, firing a 220 to claim a 25-stroke win over second- place Shiloh Christian, which shot a 245. Harrison was third with a 260.

Farmington junior Rhett South shot a 63 to lead the Cardinals and claimed the overall medalist by 11 strokes. Teammates Landon Lawson shot a 74 and Dakota Bogan fired an 83 to pace the Cardinals.

"This bunch came in together as freshmen and have won the conference title every year," said Farmington golf coach Randy Osnes. "Rhett had a great day and in all honesty, he had the opportunity to be four shots better than he was. He had one three-putt and three putts lip out. But all in all, very happy with the way our team played."

[GALLERY: Conference High School Golf Tournament » arkansasonline.com/923golf/]

The Cardinals will advance to the Class 4A state golf tournament at Cherokee Village near Highland on Oct. 6-7. Last season Farmington finished third at the state tournament.

Farmington also got big contributions from its other golfers to claim the team win, Osnes said.

"Landon has been solid for us all season," Osnes said. "His 74 could have been under par, but he missed a couple of short putts. Bogan also had a nice round, but he'll tell you he could have been better, too. But overall, we're very pleased."

The girls' race was much tighter with Farmington claiming a one-stroke win over Harrison. The Lady Cardinals shot a 302 to Harrison's 303. Gravette was third with a 315.

Olivia Rodman led the way for Farmington with a 97. Zoe Nix shot a 100 and Bailey Cuzik finished with a 105 to help the Lady Cardinals to the one-stroke win.

"The great thing about this is that it is a team sport," Osnes said. "As long as you're consistent with decent scores, good things can happen and that's what happened for us."

Harrison's Halle Marseilles claimed the overall medalist honor with a 91.

The girls state tournament is next Monday and Tuesday at Sage Meadows golf course in Jonesboro.

More News

4A-1 Conference Tournament results

At Fayetteville Country Club

Boys

  1. Farmington 220

South 63

Lawson 74

Bogan 83

  1. Shiloh Christian 245

Fowler 74

Fowler 82

Crume 89

  1. Gravette 254

Muldoon 78

Frye 83

Bulza 93

  1. Harrison 260

Grant 82

Theil 88

Styles 90

  1. Pea Ridge 282

Swope 88

Schooley 95

Shultz 99

  1. Berryville 305

Allen 88

Blak 107

Clobert 110

  1. Prairie Grove 321

Benoit 92

Roeder 95

Midwell 134

  1. Huntsville 327

Bryant 103

Bennett 106

C. Henry 118

*Gentry

Milam 113

Girls

  1. Farmington 302

Rodman 97

Nix 100

Cuzick 105

  1. Harrison 303

Marseilles 91

Richardson 95

Spry 117

  1. Gravette 315

R. Diehl 95

B. Diehl 101

Ellis 115

  1. Shiloh Christian 329

Burasco 100

Heil 110

Eldrige 119

  1. Pea Ridge 331

Hammond 108

King 108

Beck 115

  1. Gentry 392

McCollum 117

Ava 123

Jessen 152

Berryville

Hall 104

O’Garek 123

*Huntsville

McCullough 146

Chip Souza can be reached at csouza@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAChip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT