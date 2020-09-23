Ramirez's blast clinches playoff spot for Indians

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada can't hang onto a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. Reyes was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND -- With one swing, Jose Ramirez pushed the Cleveland Indians into the playoffs and strengthened his case for the American League MVP award.

Ramirez hit a three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.

Ramirez's drive to right off Jose Ruiz scored Cesar Hernandez and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

"Once I hit it, I knew it was a home run because I got it right on the barrel," said Ramirez, who is hitting .500 (14 of 28) with 6 home runs and 16 RBI in his last 7 games. "There was a lot less champagne than usual, but it was still a good celebration."

Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that scored Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernandez, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.

"That's unbelievable what Jose did," Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. "He's a tough guy, a clutch guy."

AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games, creating a logjam at the top of the division. Minnesota is in second and Cleveland is just three games back.

Abreu leads the AL with 56 RBI and 74 hits. He is second in home runs and third with a .332 batting average. Fellow MVP candidate Anderson went 1 for 4, dropping his average to .353, while Ramirez has 12 home runs and 26 RBI in his last 24 games.

YANKEES 12, BLUE JAYS 1 In Buffalo, N.Y., Gerrit Cole limited Toronto to five hits over seven innings and Aaron Hicks drove in three runs as New York prevailed.

RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 3 Nick Pivetta struck out eight in five innings of one-run ball in his Boston debut, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run home run and the Red Sox beat visiting Baltimore.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4 (10) Max Kepler hit the tying home run in the eighth inning and the game-winning single with two outs in the 10th, giving host Minnesota a victory over Detroit.

ASTROS 6, MARINERS 1 Martin Maldonado hit a three-run home run and Michael Brantley added a solo shot in visiting Houston's five-run sixth inning in a victory over Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 11, MARLINS 1 Bryse Wilson pitched 5 scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna drove in 5 runs with 4 hits that included 2 home runs and host Atlanta clinched its third consecutive National League East title with a victory over Miami.

PIRATES 3, CUBS 2 Jacob Stallings hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give host Pittsburgh a victory over Chicago, which clinched a playoff berth after losses by Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

BREWERS 3, REDS 2 Tyron Taylor hit a home run, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and visiting Milwaukee rallied past Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 5-8, PHILLIES 1-7 Visting Philadelphia tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by Washington when Yadiel Hernandez hit a game-ending, two-run home run in the eighth inning of the second game. Austin Voth (1-5) pitched a three-hitter to win the opener.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, ROYALS 0 Austin Gomber tossed six innings of four-hit ball, Dylan Carlson had two RBI while finishing a home run short of the cycle and visiting St. Louis blanked Kansas City.

METS 5, RAYS 2 Host New York beat Tampa Bay behind home runs from Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano and Guillermo Heredia.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, RANGERS 0 Carson Kelly had a three-run home run, Caleb Smith and Riley Smith combined to throw a six-hitter and host Arizona rolled to a victory over Texas.

ANGELS 4, PADRES 2 Max Stassi had two home runs among his four hits as visiting Los Angeles beat San Diego.

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, picks up Jose Ramirez as he celebrates with Franmil Reyes, left, after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Indians won in ten innings. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)