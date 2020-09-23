READING NOOK

To celebrate 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the American Bar Association Commission on the Nineteenth Amendment has assembled a free digital cookbook, "The Nineteenth Amendment Centennial Cookbook: 100 Recipes for 100 Years," with recipes from judges, Supreme Court justices, lawyers, scholars and others connected to the legal field.

The introduction notes that suffragists published several cookbooks in their day, so there's a tradition. The contributors include Janet Napolitano, Merrick Garland, Nina Totenberg, Amal Clooney, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her daughter, Jane Ginsburg. Hillary Clinton offers chocolate chip cookies. Neil Gorsuch's lively recipe for a warming Colorado green chile stew suggests that he knows his way around the kitchen.

To read or download, visit 19thamendmentcookbook.com.

— Florence Fabricant (The New York Times)