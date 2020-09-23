Super Quiz: Shakespeare or the Bible?

"East of Eden"
"The Sound and the Fury"
"The Sun Also Rises"
"Brave New World"
"The Fault in Our Stars"
"A Scanner Darkly"
"In Cold Blood"
"A Time to Kill"
"The House of Mirth"
ANSWERS:
Bible (John Steinbeck)
Shakespeare (William Faulkner)
Bible (Ernest Hemingway)
Shakespeare (Aldous Huxley)
Shakespeare (John Green)
Bible (Philip K. Dick)
Shakespeare (Truman Capote)
Bible (John Grisham)
Bible (Edith Wharton)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.