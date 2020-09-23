Teen dies in Benton County crash, troopers say

A 17-year-old died in a wreck Monday morning in Benton County, state police said.

The teen was driving a Volkswagen Golf north on Ventris Road around 9 a.m. “at a high rate of speed” when it ran off the road, according to a preliminary report.

The Golf struck a tree, and the teen died, troopers said. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as warm and dry at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, an Ashley County wreck left two dead and one injured.

Daveion Feazell, 20, of Monticello was driving a Ford Escape east on Ashley County 12 shortly before 5 p.m. when it veered off and into a ditch, according to a separate preliminary report.

The vehicle struck a culvert, then a tree before coming to a rest, state police said.

According to troopers, Feazell and a passenger, 21-year-old George Norrell of Hamburg died in the wreck. The report states an additional passenger was also injured.

It was raining at the time of the crash, troopers said.

At least 458 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.