Traffic signals out on Broadway in downtown Little Rock

Traffic signals on Broadway Street between 7th and 10th streets are out Wednesday morning in Little Rock, causing slowdowns in the downtown area.

Nat Banihatti, traffic systems manager with the city, said a garbage truck hit the signal heads around 6 a.m., causing the damage.

Crews were out as of 10 a.m. working to repair the issue. Banihatti said two signals, at 7th and 8th streets, are expected to be repaired by the end of the day unless rain delays the work.

The signal at 9th Street may take longer to repair, he said, because there is damage to the utility pole. He said Entergy will need to fix that problem.

Little Rock police reminded drivers Wednesday morning that intersections where traffic signals are out or flashing red are to be treated as four-way stops.