The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Stuttgart's Tyreq Avery

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2021 O-lineman Tyreq Avery. Photo courtesy of Hollee Davis

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Stuttgart’s Tyreq Avery.

Class: 2021

Position: Offensive lineman

Size: 6-2, 340 pounds

GPA: 3.24

Offer: Bethel University

Interest: Most DII schools in Arkansas

Coach Josh Price:

“When we moved him to offensive tackle as a 11th grader, he just dominated the game. Super strong kid in weight room. He made out Superbird list of 250-pound incline and clean, 300 bench and 400 squat. He moves well to be 6-2, 340. He has seven pancake blocks through two games this year. He will take the ACT in October.”

