UNDER THE RADAR: Stuttgart's Tyreq Avery

2021 O-lineman Tyreq Avery. Photo courtesy of Hollee Davis
On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Stuttgart’s Tyreq Avery.
Class: 2021
Position: Offensive lineman
Size: 6-2, 340 pounds
GPA: 3.24
Offer: Bethel University
Interest: Most DII schools in Arkansas
Coach Josh Price:
“When we moved him to offensive tackle as a 11th grader, he just dominated the game. Super strong kid in weight room. He made out Superbird list of 250-pound incline and clean, 300 bench and 400 squat. He moves well to be 6-2, 340. He has seven pancake blocks through two games this year. He will take the ACT in October.”
