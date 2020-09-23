USDA funds to help 3 rural areas in state remedy water woes

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $268 million in loans and grants to help improve rural drinking water and wastewater programs in 28 states, including Arkansas, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Three Natural State water systems will benefit from the funds.

The Outside Kingsland Water Association, which supplies water in portions of Cleveland and Dallas counties, is receiving a grant of $324,000 and a loan of $111,000 to fix its water system.

The town of Beedeville, in Jackson County, is receiving a loan of $131,000 as well as a grant of $49,000, which will enable it to receive its water from a neighboring water system. The money will help pay for 12,500 linear feet of water supply line, plus new water meters for those who rely on the system.

The city of Wheatley, in St. Francis County, is receiving a $171,000 loan to help it make improvements at two wastewater stations.

The water system outside Kingsland is getting the most money.

"It's going to go to repair those tanks, put in new meters and we're hoping that there's going to be enough allocated there that we can ... get a new computer program," board President Marsha Shaver said.

The system serves perhaps 200 customers, Shaver said, though the number fluctuates.

"It's been a lot of headaches," Shaver said. "I was really stressing over how we were going to get this work done."

Repairs can only be delayed so long, she noted.

"If we don't get some work done on our wells and our system, then we may end up like Carthage," she said.

The well that supplied that Dallas County community failed last year. It took months to complete a new one.

For the Outside Kingsland system, the federal aid follows a string of recent setbacks.

"Both of our wells have been hit by lightning. In fact, it completely destroyed our control panel, blew the door off and everything," Shaver said.

Tuesday's announcement brought relief to other Arkansas communities, as well.

The money is a big deal for Beedeville residents, according to the town's water manager, Polly Adams.

"It's just going to improve, probably, the quality of everything. New meters. New piping and all that," she said.

Beedeville's official population is 107, but that's based on decade-old census figures.

"There's probably not that many here now," Adams said.

Years ago, "we had little gas stations and little stores" in the area, she said. "But all that's gone."

At this point, there are only about 40 water meters on the system, she said.

The existing infrastructure is a half-century old and needed to be modernized, she said.

"The well was not pumping to its capacity to keep up with demand. We were probably going to have [to dig] a new well, and those are expensive," she said.

Instead of pumping its own water, the town will now purchase its water from the Cross County Rural Water System, she said.

In Wheatley, officials will use a federal loan to fix its wastewater stations, Mayor Larry Nash said.

Pumps and valves will be replaced.

Right now, the stations are barely getting the job done, Nash said.

"It's daily work trying to keep them running," he said.

For a small place like Wheatley, with 355 residents, the federal aid is "very important," Nash said.

"A little town can't survive without it," he said. "We just barely get by."