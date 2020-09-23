Warriors, Hornets rested for battle

Little Rock Christian’s Corey Platt (left) tackles Maumelle’s Zyon Slade during the Warriors’ 34-7 victory over the Hornets last season in Maumelle. Platt, an Arkansas State University oral commit- ment, has totaled 33 tackles and 2 interceptions this season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Little Rock Christian has not come off a loss during Eric Cohu's tenure often.

The Warriors lost their first home game under Cohu since 2017 on Sept. 11, turning the ball over five times in a 52-49 loss to Magnolia at Warrior Field in Little Rock.

In his fourth season at Little Rock Christian, Cohu -- who led the Warriors to a Class 5A state championship in 2018 and guided them back to the title game a year ago -- had led his team to 14 consecutive regular-season victories at Warrior Field. The Warriors' last loss at home before the Magnolia game came in the Class 5A first round in 2017 when they lost to Wynne.

"We've used it as a wake-up call," Cohu said. "We didn't play consistent football. You can't turn it over five times."

Little Rock Christian (2-1) was off last week but is back in action Friday night at Maumelle (2-1) in the teams' 5A-Central Conference opener.

Maumelle also is coming off a bye week after testing itself against a nonconference schedule that included Class 4A state champion Joe T. Robinson, Class 6A Sylvan Hills and Class 5A playoff team Vilonia.

"We were able to clean up some stuff," Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton said. "I think we've got a really talented football team. But I know we can do a lot better than we've showed.

"Sylvan Hills is a big, physical team. Robinson is the best 4A team. Vilonia is an old 5A-West rival of ours. We have to play those types of teams to get ready for the 5A-Central."

Last season, Little Rock Christian defeated Maumelle 34-7 in Maumelle. Horton said the Hornets want to perform better against the Warriors.

"We have great respect for Little Rock Christian," Horton said. "We haven't done real well against them. We got into a shootout two years ago with them, then we had our worst offensive performance last year against them.

"It's a real big challenge with it being at the front end of our conference schedule."

A player Horton is focused on this week is Little Rock Christian senior Corey Platt. The Arkansas State University oral commitment has played multiple positions, including running back, wide receiver, linebacker and safety.

"He's a great player," Horton said. "He's done a lot for that team."

Platt has five touchdowns of offense, and has totaled 33 tackles and 2 interceptions defensively.

"He's made nonstop plays for us," Cohu said. "He's been that dominating. He's done it all."

Cohu said he wants to see the Warriors get off to a good start in the 5A-Central, a league they won last season with a 7-0 record.

"The 5A-Central is one of the best conferences in 5A, and one of the best in the state," Cohu said. "There's a lot of parity. It's real important for us. Everybody has to do their job. We have to execute."

For Horton, beating Little Rock Christian would be beneficial not only for what happened the past two seasons for his team, but for early conference supremacy.

"We have to take it by week by week, but we have to take care of business this week," Horton said. "We want to start 1-0 with having to play Little Rock Christian. It would be huge for us moving forward. But we have to focus on the task at hand."