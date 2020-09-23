Washington County Sheriffs Office says procedures followed in jail hanging incident

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jailers at the Washington County Detention Center followed departmental policies the night a detainee was found dead in his cell, according to the Sheriffs Office.

Junior Latdrik, 26, was found hanging from a bed rail in his cell during the night of Sept. 5, according to information from the Sheriff's Office. Deputies and on-site medical personnel began CPR, which was continued when Central Emergency Medical Services personnel and Fayetteville firefighters arrived. Latdrik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office asked the Fayetteville Police Department to investigate the death. Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Police Department spokesman, said Tuesday investigators are waiting for a report from the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Internal video surveillance cameras show a deputy cleaning the floor outside Latdrik's cell and speaking with Latdrik around 7:29 p.m. Sept. 5, according to information from the Sheriff's Office. A jail check was completed for the area between 8:10 p.m. and 8:12 p.m., and Latdrik was visually checked and found to be present. A deputy dispensing medications to detainees found Latdrik hanging in his cell at 8:35 p.m.

Latdrik, a Fayetteville resident, was booked into the jail July 6 on a felony failure to appear warrant stemming from a Springdale Police Department arrest for breaking or entering, a felony, and two misdemeanor failure to appear charges, according to Sheriff's Office records. He was being held on $75,000 bond.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said Latdrik was moved to a single-person cell Aug. 15 after telling deputies he was afraid of some detainees in the jail pod he had been assigned. Cantrell said Latdrik hadn't been on suicide watch prior to his death.

Cantrell said she would have to research to find the last time a detainee committed suicide while in custody. The most recent death in the jail prior to Latdrik's death was Aug. 27, 2019, when Luis Cobos-Cenobio was strangled in his cell. Dekota James Harvey, Cobos-Cenobio's cellmate, was charged with capital murder in connection with his death.