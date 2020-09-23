Weakened Beta lingers on Texas coast

Josey Chambers, 11, and his brother sawyer, 7, make their way on a kayak up Wandering trail after Clear Creek in Friendswood, texas, over owed tuesday from rain from tropical storm beta. more photos at arkansasonline.com/923storm/. (ap/Houston Chronicle/steve Gonzales)

HOUSTON -- Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas farther inland.

Beta, which made landfall late Monday as a tropical storm just north of Port O'Connor, is the first storm named for a Greek letter to make landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Beta was expected to move over Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi later in the week, raising the risk of flash flooding.

By Tuesday, Beta was 40 miles north of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving east-northeast at 5 mph and was expected to crawl inland along the coast over Texas through today.

The National Hurricane Center said parts of the Houston area had seen up to 14 inches of rain by Tuesday afternoon. One area in Brazoria County, south of Houston along the coast, got nearly 18 inches of rain in the past two days.

Street flooding was reported in parts of the Houston area. Fire Chief Samuel Pena said first responders had done nearly 100 water rescues on city roadways since Monday evening.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there were preliminary reports of some home flooding along a creek south of Houston.

Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to stay home and off the roads. About 70 barricades had been placed throughout the city in high water areas.

"Your sedan is not a submarine. Your minivan is not magical. So stay off the roads right now," Hidalgo said. "Your destination is not worth your life. It's not worth the life of the first responder that's going to have to come and rescue you if you drive into high water and are stuck there."

Houston-area officials worried that additional rainfall Tuesday evening and today on already saturated ground and waterways could result in more flooding.

Beta is the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That tied a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Forecasters and officials reassured residents that Beta was not expected to be another Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda. Harvey in 2017 dumped more than 50 inches of rain on Houston, causing $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit southeast Texas last year, was one of the wettest hurricanes on record.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 29 Texas counties Monday, ahead of Beta's arrival.

Beta was forecast to dump heavy rain on the southwestern corner of Louisiana three weeks after the same area got pounded by Hurricane Laura. The rainfall and storm surge prompted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Sept. 16, causing at least two deaths.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy was moving toward Canada, with a predicted landfall in Nova Scotia early today before heading into Newfoundland tonight, forecasters said. The large and powerful storm was causing dangerous rip currents along the U.S. East Coast, the hurricane center said.

Teddy was expected to weaken through today, but forecasters said it would likely be a strong, post-tropical hurricane when it moves in and over Nova Scotia.

Paulette, which made landfall last week in Bermuda as a hurricane, regenerated near the Azores but was weakening Tuesday, the hurricane center said. Now a tropical storm, Paulette is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low in the next day or so.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter: "Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm Paulette."

Information for this article was contributed by John Mone, Seth Borenstein, Janet McConnaughey and Julie Walker of The Associated Press.

