Arkadelphia-Nashville game canceled due to virus cases at school

A row of Arkadelphia football helmets are shown prior to a game against Benton on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Benton. ( Jimmy Jones )

Friday’s Arkadelphia-Nashville game scheduled for Scrapper Stadium in Nashville has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkadelphia Superintendent Karla Neathery told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday afternoon that there are three positive cases of covid-19 at Arkadelphia High School. Neathery said that at least one of those cases involves a football player in the Arkadelphia program.

“We’ve got to put our kids first, for their health and safety,” Neathery said.

Arkadelphia announced Thursday that the school was switching to a virtual learning environment for the remainder of the week because of new covid-19 cases.

The Arkadelphia-Nashville game was to have been between two of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Super Six teams in Class 4A. Nashville is No. 2 and Arkadelphia is No. 3. Both teams are 3-0 entering 4A-7 Conference play.

With the Arkadelphia-Nashville cancellation, there have been 15 conference matchups affected by covid-19 this week.

Conference play is scheduled to begin for most of the state Friday.