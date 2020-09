Arkansas football commitments weekly, season stats

A look at how Arkansas’ 2021 football commitments are faring:

POS., NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON

LB MARCO AVANT 6-2.5, 212, 4.69, Jonesboro vs. at El Dorado

33 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 TFL

OL COLE CARSON 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest vs. Wolfe City

Graded 91 percent, 3 pancake blocks, 6 knockdowns, 2 cut blocks; 17 tackles, 3 TFL

QB LUCAS COLEY 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian at LBJ

30-56-591 passing, 7 TDs; 28-240 rushing, 4 TDs

RB AJ GREEN 5-11, 180, 4.39, Tulsa Union at Owasso

49-226 rushing; 3-20 receiving

S JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN 6-0, 203, 4.56, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep at Van Horn (Thurs.)

35 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 recovered fumble; 4-70 rushing, 2 TDs

RB JAVION HUNT 6-0, 204, 4.41, Oklahoma City Carl Albert at Guymon

29-177 rushing, 1 TD

WR KETRON JACKSON 6-2, 185, 4.40, Royse City, Texas vs. Centennial

Has not played yet

K CAMERON LITTLE 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore vs. Moore

4-5 FGs, long of 47, 7-7 PATs, 18 punts for 43.93 average, 12-12 touchbacks, 2-2 onside kicks, 1-1-6 passing

CB CHASE LOWERY 6-0, 183, 4.5, Frisco, Texas at Independence (Thurs.)

Has not played yet

OL DEVON MANUEL 6-8; 305, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene vs. Livonia (Oct. 9)

Has not played yet

TE ERIN OUTLEY 6-4, 256, Little Rock Parkview (Canceled)

2-90 receiving, 1 TD

CB KEUAN PARKER 5-11, 170, 4.4, Tulsa Washington vs. Choctaw

14 tackles, 2 PBU

LB CHRISTOPHER PAUL 6-1, 235, 4.71, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

21 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 QB hurries; 1-6 receiving

QB LANDON ROGERS 6-5; 210, Little Rock Parkview (Canceled)

18-30-193 passing, 1 TD; 27-241 rushing, 3 TDs

ATH RAHEIM SANDERS 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Fla. vs Palm Bay

Has not played yet

WR BRYCE STEPHENS 6-0, 165, 4.56, Oklahoma City Marshall vs. Blanchard

13-205 receiving, 4 TDs

OL TERRY WELLS 6-4, 306, Wynne vs. Brookland

No stats

WR JAEDON WILSON 6-3, 173, Desoto, Texas vs. Judson (Oct. 2)

Has not played yet

DL SOLOMON WRIGHT 6-1, 280, Vian, Okla. at Keys

18 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 recovered fumble

LAST WEEK:

MARCO AVANT (Open date) COLE CARSON (Graded 91 percent, 2 knockdowns, 1 pancake block, 3 tackles in 28-12 victory over Como-Pickton) LUCAS COLEY (1-2-11 passing, 2-64 rushing, 2 TDs in 1st quarter in 78-0 victory over Founders Classical Academy) AJ GREEN (Game canceled) JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN (7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 RF, 2-35 rushing, 2 TDs in 56-0 victory over East) JAVION HUNT (Game canceled) KETRON JACKSON (No game) CAMERON LITTLE (Open date) CHASE LOWERY (No game); DEVON MANUEL (No game) ERIN OUTLEY (DNP in 28-13 victory over Pine Bluff) KEUAN PARKER (4 tackles, 1 PBU in 28-17 victory over Bishop McGuinness) CHRISTOPHER PAUL (Open date) LANDON ROGERS (11-18–156 passing, 10-40 rushing, 4 TDs in 28-13 victory over Pine Bluff) RAHEIM SANDERS (No game) BRYCE STEPHENS (2-23 receiving in 14-12 victory over Heritage) TERRY WELLS (Open date) JAEDON WILSON (No game) SOLOMON WRIGHT (Open date)