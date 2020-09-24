Boyd on preseason SEC media 2nd team

University of Arkansas tailback Rakeem Boyd was voted to the second unit on the preseason All-SEC team as selected by league media members and announced by the SEC office Wednesday.

Boyd, who rushed for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, is one of 16 Razorbacks with eight games of 100-plus yards rushing.

Last year, Boyd was one of five players in the nation to have five runs of 50-plus yards, and one of three to have three carries of 70-plus yards. All three of those carries, covering 74, 76 and 86 yards, went for touchdowns.

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and Alabama's Najee Harris were the first-team All-SEC backs chosen by the media, mirroring the voting of SEC coaches released last week.

In other media voting, Alabama was a landslide pick to win both the SEC West and the SEC championship. Florida was a slender choice over Georgia to win the SEC East, outpolling the Bulldogs 624-613 in overall voting and 53-43 in first-place votes.

Alabama had 86 first-place votes to win the West, compared to 8 for LSU and 2 for Texas A&M, and the Crimson Tide had 77 votes to win the league title. Georgia and LSU collected seven votes each to win the SEC championship, while Florida had 5.

In projections for the West, Alabama was followed by LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M, with Ole Miss and Mississippi State tied for fifth, and Arkansas in last. In the East, Florida and Georgia were followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.