ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Diversity on display, hauntings in the works

“Being Seen: Power Through Diversity,” a virtual exhibit at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, includes “Tijuanerias #56” by Hugo Crosthwaite. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Artistic diversity

"Being Seen: Power Through Diversity," a virtual exhibit contains 66 pieces from two collections at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and in commemoration of Arkansas Peace Week, remains on display online through May. The exhibit, curated by UALR Art Gallery Director Brad Cushman, contains works by women and Black, Latin, Asian, African, American Indian and LGBT artists, as well as pieces from the J.W. Wiggins Native American Collection. The virtual exhibit will be available on the UA Little Rock Art Gallery website, artexhibitionsualr.org/being-seen-power-through-diversity. Call (501) 916-3182 or email becushman@ualr.edu.

“Being Seen: Power Through Diversity,” a virtual exhibit at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, includes “Your Reflection Into Mine” by Marianela de la Hoz. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Ouachita County fair

The 2020 Ouachita County Fair continues through Saturday at the Ouachita County Recreational Center (formerly the Boys & Girls Club), 2708 Mt. Holly Road, Camden. Youngsters involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America will show cows, chickens, goats and hogs. Exhibits will include preserved fruits and vegetables, baked items, hand-crafted quilts, crafts and photography. Health Department regulations connected to covid-19 have forced the fair to cancel the carnival, but there will be fair food — including caramel apples, funnel cakes and cotton candy — on Friday night. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m. Saturday for the "Next Big Thing" Talent Contest; the audience will judge and winners in each age division will win plaques. Entry fee is $25; admission is $5. Fair admission is $5, free noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Parking is free. Visit ouachitacountyfair.com.

Tap program

The Untapped Youth Ensemble, a free training and performance program for tap dancers age 10-17, will hold classes 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 1, at Shuffles & Ballet II, 1521 Merrill Drive, Little Rock. Members of the Untapped company will teach; youngsters will take part in Untapped shows and assist in community workshops. The program is open to all students, regardless of experience. Sign up online and find more information at tinyurl.com/yyp87cjx.

'Shadows at Sixth'

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the Little Rock Zoo, which had to cancel its annual Boo at the Zoo event due to covid-19, have teamed up for "Shadows at Sixth," which they're calling "a pandemic-safe, family-friendly, haunted drive-through Halloween experience," Oct. 9-31 in the parking deck at Sixth and Scott streets in downtown Little Rock. The haunted drive-through will showcase Arkansas' best-known ghost tales and urban legends plus "spooky vignettes filled with fun and fright," according to a news release. Attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Set design is by the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, CWP Productions and Night-Skye Studios. Hours are 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are $25 per car if bought online — visit tinyurl.com/y2gwuuzg or tinyurl.com/y6sg2wfd; $30 per car on site.

'Halloweekends'

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, U.S. 70 East (East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs, will open Oct. 10 for "Halloweekends at Magic Springs," noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Nov. 1. Encounter "Legend" the baby dragon, stop by the Pumpkin Patch and take the Trick or Treat Trail and the Fright Flix Movie Trail (win prizes for guessing the title of spooky movie scenes). New this year: Cata-Punkin @ The Pond Magic Farms Hay Maze, the Undead Cemetery and Bumpin' Carz 2.0. Attractions throughout the park will include inflatables, theme crafts, roaming characters, a lineup of haunted games, photo opportunities and contests. Admission is $29.99, $21.99 for juniors and seniors at the gate. Discounted admission — $24.99, $19.99 for juniors and seniors — is available at MagicSprings.com. Prices do not include tax.

Writing workshop

Author and publisher Janis F. Kearney will conduct a free virtual workshop for new or emerging writers titled "First Steps: The basics of good writing," 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 20, part of the Arkansas Arts Council GetSmart! series. The workshop will include lecture and interactive writing sessions, with information about first steps to getting started on a first novel or creative nonfiction piece, an interactive critiquing session and a question-and-answer and evaluation session. There's a limit of 100 participants. Register online at ArkansasArts.org or at tinyurl.com/y2auq86m. For more information, call (501) 324-9775 or email janet.perkins@arkansas.gov.

'Thomas' anniversary

The film "Thomas and the Magic Railroad" marks its 20th anniversary in theaters nationwide Oct. 24 — including at 12:55 p.m. at the Regal Breckenridge 12 in Little Rock and at 11 a.m. at the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith. The screening includes a behind-the-scenes session with director Britt Allcroft and actor Alec Baldwin, deleted scenes and interview footage with the late Peter Fonda, who played a grandfather in the film. Visit tinyurl.com/y3v3tbrw.