Gosnell student brought weapon to campus, superintendent says

A Gosnell junior high student was taken into custody Wednesday after he brought a “weapon” to campus, district officials said.

Gosnell School District Superintendent Bonard Mace Jr. said in a release that a student told a school employee Wednesday a peer had brought a weapon to campus.

The employee contacted administrators and the school resource officer, who searched and questioned the seventh grader.

They found a weapon in his possession, and the child told authorities he was not bullied or trying to threaten anyone. He said, according to the release, he was holding onto the weapon for a family member.

The child was taken into custody, and Mace said in the release the district would not comment on disciplinary action taken against the student.