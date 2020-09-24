Hendrix College exhibit documents Black Lives Matter movement in Arkansas

"Untitled (Man with child)," 2020, digital print by Ebony Blevins, is part of the "Let Us March On" exhibition, opening Friday at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
“Let Us March On,” which documents and contextualizes the Black Lives Matter movement in Arkansas, opens Friday as the inaugural exhibit in the Window Gallery of the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway.
The exhibit, on display through Jan. 22, consists of documentary photographs, artwork, artifacts, interactives and narrative text.
The gallery is visible at all times from the exterior of the museum.
Call (501) 328-2383 or email cheatham@hendrix.edu.
