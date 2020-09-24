Justices, family honor Ginsburg

People pay their respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose Wednesday under the front portico of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. More photos at arkansasonline.com/924rbg/ (AP/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON -- With crowds swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by family, colleagues and friends.

The court's eight justices gathered for the first time in more than six months for the ceremony to mark Ginsburg's death from cancer last week at age 87. She had served 27 years on the court.

Washington is consumed with talk of Ginsburg's replacement, but Chief Justice John Roberts focused on his longtime colleague.

The best words to describe Ginsburg are "tough, brave, a fighter, a winner," Roberts said, but also "thoughtful, careful, compassionate, honest."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPvCLVS9w4A]

The woman who late in life became known as the Notorious RBG "wanted to be an opera virtuoso, but became a rock star instead," Roberts said. Ginsburg's two children, Jane and James, and other family members sat Wednesday on one side of the casket, across from the justices.

With her portrait on display nearby, Ginsburg's flag-draped casket sat in the court's Great Hall for the private service before it was moved outside so the public could honor her Wednesday and today. Precautions because of the pandemic led the court to limit the number of people inside the building, which has been closed to the public since March.

Thousands of people were expected to pay their respects to the women's rights champion and leader of the court's liberal bloc. Her casket, carried inside past her former law clerks who lined the courthouse steps, was to be on public view Wednesday night and will be on public view from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT today.

Members of the court sat in their seats in order of seniority, now changed by Ginsburg's death so that Justices Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer flanked Roberts. Breyer took the spot Ginsburg held when the court last gathered for a justice's memorial, in 2019 after the death of John Paul Stevens.

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of Washington, D.C., compared Ginsburg to a prophet who imagined a world of greater equality and then worked to make it happen.

"This was Justice Ginsburg's life's work. To insist that the Constitution deliver on its promise, that we the people would include all the people. She carried out that work in every chapter of her life," said Holtzblatt, whose husband, Ari, once worked as a law clerk to Ginsburg.

Outside, some people waiting to pass by the casket said they had driven through the night. One of those in line, Heather Setzler, a physician assistant from Raleigh, N.C., said she named her two cats Hillary Ruth and Kiki, in honor of Ginsburg's childhood nickname.

Rachel Linderman and Rychelle Weseman of Olean, N.Y., traveled to the nation's capital because they said they wanted to be counted among Ginsburg's followers and demonstrate how important her legacy is to Americans.

Since Ginsburg's death Friday evening, people have been leaving flowers, notes, placards and all manner of Ginsburg paraphernalia outside the court in tribute. Court workers cleared away the items and cleaned the court plaza and sidewalk in advance of Wednesday's ceremony.

Inside, the entrance to the courtroom -- along with Ginsburg's chair and place on the bench next to Roberts -- have been draped in black, a longstanding court custom. These visual signs of mourning, which in years past have reinforced the sense of loss, will largely go unseen this year. The court begins its new term Oct. 5, but the justices will not be in the courtroom and instead will hear arguments by phone.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/924rbg/]

President Donald Trump is expected to pay his respects today.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press.

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects Wednesday at the casket of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Supreme Court building. Thousands of people were expected to pass by the casket Wednesday and today. Ginsburg, who will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, was remembered as “tough, brave, a fi ghter, a winner” by Chief Justice John Roberts, but also “thoughtful, careful, compassionate, honest.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/924rbg/. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

Former law clerks walk out and stand for the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former law clerks for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Socially-distant chairs sit on a plaza outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place for a private ceremony and public viewing in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A woman wipes away tears as people pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, second from right, and Justice Elena Kagan, right, watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. At far right is Associate Justice Elena Kagan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

A memorial to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg includes a photograph of the late Justice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, outside the Harvard Law School library at Langdell Hall, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Ginsburg, who attended Harvard law school but transferred to Columbia, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)